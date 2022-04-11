Submit Release
“Isn’t Anybody Coming?” Singer/Songwriter Peggy James Releases New Song About The Tragedy in UKRAINE

Peggy James - Isn't Anybody Coming Cover

Peggy James - Isn't Anybody Coming

Peggy James photo by Jim Eannelli

photo by Jim Eannelli

Out Digitally Good Friday - April 15, 2022

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A war is raging and good people worldwide are in shock. Peggy James is asking all of us, “Why is not more being done to help the Ukrainian people?” Some send money for aid, some of us cry ourselves to sleep, and whole congregations pray to the God of their understanding for peace and an end to the senseless suffering. With the poignant question “Isn’t Anybody Coming?” Ms. James asks for the innocent civilians of a country in waiting.

When our newsfeed is constant with disaster and our trust in all that is good is shaken by the events surrounding the War on the Ukrainian people, Ms. James reminds us of powerful quiet strength, fervent hope and the idea of what unshakeable faith truly means. “Isn’t Anybody Coming?” has qualities of the best kind - of raising awareness, sympathy and empathy for the suffering of the innocent Ukrainian citizens. It is a search for direction and guidance in a time of confusion.

Peggy accompanies herself on acoustic guitar. Most of the other instrumental tracks were performed by her producer and longtime musical partner, Jim Eannelli, who infuses the music with its genre-spanning scope.

“Isn’t Anybody Coming” will be released digitally on Good Friday April 15, 2022 via Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora, Deezer

For information on Peggy James please visit: www.facebook.com/PeggyJamesMusician

Public Relations contact: Gary Tanin • Daystorm Music • (414) 321-9956 • daystormusic@garytanin.com

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

