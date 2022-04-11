Get Ready - Provincial Park Campsite Reservations Begin Next Week

CANADA, April 11 - Released on April 11, 2022

Sask Parks is reminding campers to prepare for 2022 campsite reservations, set to begin April 18 for seasonal campsites and April 19-26 for nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites.

"With reservations right around the corner, now is a great time for campers to ensure they've got their account set up," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This year, we've added some new features on the reservation site, including Campsite Favourites, which will allow campers to create and save a list in their online account instead of writing site numbers down, or saving photos on their phone. Campers have been asking for this feature and we are excited to be able to offer it this season."

Here's a full list of what's new this year:

Campsite comparison - compare up to three sites online to assist in deciding the site that best suits your needs;

Campsite favourites - create a list of favourite sites that will be saved in your online account;

Print-at-home entry - speed up the check-in process when you arrive at the park by printing your own daily or weekly entry permit at home. Annual entry permits purchased online will be mailed the next day (a printable temporary pass is available and valid for three weeks from purchase);

Upgraded maps - in response to campers' requests for better maps on the reservation site last year, geographical information system maps have been added to the site. Maps are based on geographical coordinates for campsites and amenities across the province;

Four new day-use pavilions - available to reserve for dates starting in July at Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Echo Valley and Pike Lake Provincial Parks;

New Pine Hill campground at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park - can be reserved for dates starting in July;

Six new Camp-Easy yurts - available in various provincial parks with upgraded queen beds; and

Hammock camping at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park - campsite includes a Weaver structure that holds up to six hammocks.

Campers are also reminded to check out the numerous programs and special events that are scheduled across 21 parks for the 2022 season. Engaging and educational recreation programs include guided hikes, geocaching activities, canoeing programs and more. New this summer, Sask Parks will offer themed days on weekends, which will include unique programming, special guests and hands-on experiences that are centered around the weekly theme in each park. Programming details are available at http://parks.saskatchewan.ca.

The complete reservation schedule for 2022 is as follows:

Seasonal campsites:

April 18: all parks participating in the seasonal camping program

Nightly campsites:

April 19: Saskatchewan Landing, Good Spirit Lake, Candle Lake, Meadow Lake

April 21: Echo Valley, Douglas, Pike Lake, Narrow Hills, Makwa Lake

April 22: Rowan's Ravine, Danielson, Greenwater Lake, Great Blue Heron, The Battlefords

April 25: Moose Mountain, Buffalo Pound, Duck Mountain, Bronson Forest

April 26: Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Blackstrap, Lac La Ronge

Reservations will begin at 7 a.m. each day.

