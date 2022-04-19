Is Now The Right Time To Sell A Business
A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a New Jersey-based Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Brokerage firm, discusses the timing of a business sale.
A Neumann & Associates is the only business broker I would use or consult with. They have assisted with 3 business sales over the past 15 years with me”ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ, US, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inevitably, at some point during a conversation with a business owner, the question, “Is now a good time for me to sell my business”, is raised. Obviously, this is a key factor in deciding to sell a business, or to even start the process of planning to sell a business, but it is not the only factor.
— James Belanger
Macroeconomic Factors – At the highest level, there are factors that occur at a high level that can affect local conditions – think how local gas prices are affected by what is happening in Europe, specifically ukraine. These are called “Macroeconomic Factors” and there are some that impact the market conditions for selling and buying businesses. Currently, it is truly a Seller’s market.
Business Health – If you have a healthy, profitable, business, you will have buyers for your business. If you have a very healthy business in terms of recurring revenues, profitability, a stable workforce and high customer satisfaction, you will have even more buyers for your business. Additionally, a financially healthy business in terms of revenues and profitability can weather interest rate increases or other economic conditions.
Business Worth – Asking non-qualified M&A professional their opinion of “how much is my business worth” is like someone asking “how pretty am I or how do you like my outfit?”. You may get a great response that makes you feel good, but is it the truth?
We believe strongly that the first step in the planning process is to have a professional business valuation done by a M&A firm with a proven process and the final report issued by a third party, independent, valuation firm. This last part is critical as the independent, third-party valuation firm looks at the business from multiple views – Assets and Income and Market – it’s not just an opinion.
Don’t go it alone – A business owner entering into discussions with a prospective buyer often times result in a few potential outcomes. They will leave money on the table as they did not know the value of the business before they committed to start the selling process and have little negotiation leverage in the process. We have seen this endless times and the business owner suffers from “Seller’s remorse” for a long time after they sell the business.
Selling a business at maximum value is more complicated than just answering the question “what is my business worth”. A professional M&A firm will take the time to educate the business owner on the market as well as take the time to learn about their business to guide them to a successful outcome.
Achim Neumann
POB 500
+1 7328726777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Closed Transactions