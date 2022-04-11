2021 Book of the Year winners announced by Scott Hughes, owner of OnlineBookClub.org
OnlineBookClub.org has just announced the winners of its yearly Book of the Year voteMANCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineBookClub.org runs a yearly Book of the Year vote and announces ten winners across various book genres, as well as one overall winner, and the winners from 2021 have just been announced.
The winners are as follows:
- Children's and OVERALL 2021 Book of the Year - Snatched up to Heaven for Kids by Jemima Paul and Arvind Paul
- Other Fiction - Totem by Charlie Sheldon
- Sci-Fi & Fantasy - Purges of the Soul by Cathy S. Birn
- C/T/M/H - Clifford's War by J. Denison Reed
- Non-Fiction - My Enemy in Vietnam by Billy Springer
- Romance - The Prodigy Slave, Book One: Journey to Winter Garden by Londyn Skye
- Young Adult - The Fourth Kinetic by Brady Moore
- Historical Fiction - Brandy, Ballad of a Pirate Princess by Dan E. Hendrickson
- Drama & Poetry - Sticks and Stones: Poetry and Prose by Chelsea DeVries
- Graphic Novels - Winners and Losers: Heretical Cartoons about the American Religion of Winning by Arthur Hartz
“We are honored to receive this recognition and are grateful to the incredible team at OnlineBookClub.org for this platform,” Jemima and Arvind Paul, authors of Snatched Up to Heaven for Kids said. “Our gratitude goes out to all who supported us by voting. We hope for readers all over the world to experience the light of Jesus amidst dark times through this book.”
“It was a delightful surprise to see so many books I’m familiar with getting the attention they deserve and that they sadly can't find outside of OnlineBookClub.org. Now that they have claimed these awards, I really hope more people discover the books and the authors behind them,” Beth Jackson, director of book promotions, said.
The OnlineBookClub.org Book of the Year awards have run since 2016, with previous winners including Shot Down by Steve Snyder (2016), The Expansion by Cristoph Martin (2017), Immortals' Requiem by Vincent Bobbe (2018), Playing Chess with God by Verne R. Albright (2019), and Pearl River Mansion by Richard Schwartz (2020).
Connect with Scott Hughes, founder and owner of OnlineBookClub.org, on:
- Facebook - @ScottMichaelHughes
- Instagram - @Scott_Hughes
- Twitter - @ScottMHughes
Scott Hughes
OnlineBookClub.org
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other