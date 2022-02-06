Hush Tan Launches New Luxury Skincare Products From Its Custom Airbrush Tanning Studio in Portland
Studio launches new sunless tanning skincare line as it seeks to innovate and keep growing in local marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as a "judgment-free glam studio", Portland's Hush Tan has been consolidating its space in the local beauty care scenario. Offering custom airbrush tanning, teeth whitening, tooth gems, lash extensions, and other services, Hush Tan has been accumulating a solid record of 5-star positive reviews from happy customers on Yelp. "Now we felt we had to further innovate to create even more value and make our customers even happier," said Mahriah Zimmerman, the studio's founder.
The studio is launching a Shower Gel & Body Wash, a Gradual Sunless Tanner, a Body Moisturizer, a Self-Tanning Mousse, a Face Tan Water, and Body Drying Powder. "This is a new line of products that reflects our unique approach and quality when it comes to offering customers the ultimate airbrush tanning experience and beauty care in Portland," Ms. Zimmerman said.
The studio founder is a Master Airbrush Artist and Esthetician who originally started her business in Beverly Hills, CA. “I named my company Hush for Discretion, considering the celebrity clientele with which the studio started, and eventually I brought it to Portland, where cloudy skies shouldn’t keep women from enjoying a great sunless tan,” the entrepreneur stated.
Despite the challenges posed by lockdowns and other measures that affected brick and mortar businesses in Portland, Mahriah Zimmerman kept offering excellent customer service as a way to dodge the adversity that put many beauty companies out of business.
Leveraging over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry, one of the special edges of Ms. Zimmerman has been the way she brought empathy and positive energy to the services and experiences offered by Hush Tan. “As a mental health advocate, I can appreciate how people often avoid salons due to anxiety and the fear of being judged. I have always strived to create a different atmosphere, which is why everyone is welcome and sure to never face any kind of judgment,” Hush Tan founder stated.
Hush Tan works by appointment only, and it has also made a name for itself in the local beauty industry for catering to customers going through chemo who are looking for just a hint of color to feel better in a welcoming salon that always greets visitors with a smile.
Hush Tan Founder, can be contacted via (503) 341-4013. The studio's website can be visited at www.hushtan.com.
