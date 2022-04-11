Submit Release
Game and Fish Commission to meet in Lander

Public invited to attend in-person, online

4/11/2022 6:10:29 PM

Lander - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is April 19-20 in Lander. The meeting will be held at the Lander Community and Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission’s primary task will be to review and approve the 2022 hunting season proposals including the general hunting regulation, big game, wild bison, wild turkey, upland game bird, small game and migratory game bird and the Light Goose Conservation Order. 

Planned informational presentations by the department include an update on the employee housing project in Jackson, the Cody Region office construction progress, an overview of the department's 2021 chronic wasting disease surveillance efforts, warm and cool-water fish importation and current research, monitoring, management and conflict activities of large carnivores within Wyoming. 

Conservation organizations and the public are invited to a reception beginning 6 p.m. April 19, hosted by the Commission and The WYldlife Fund at the Lander Community and Convention Center. Food and beverages will be provided.

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. A phone option is available. The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.   The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

 

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

