AME Chain to Launch the World's First Quantum Secure Digital Asset Ledger

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's first and only Quantum secured decentralized digital asset ledger, AME Chain, will launch on April 15th. This new EVM-compatible, high-performance and scalable distributed ledger is the result of a team with decades of combined blockchain experience.

A digital asset ledger is a platform where transactions take place in an electronic form. This ledger will be quantum secured, which means that information cannot be hacked or stolen, and users can enjoy high performance and scalability and EVM compatibility.

Today, deterministic random number generators are widely used in various applications, from games to cryptography. However, these generators have a major limitation: their output is only as random as their initial seed. In contrast, AME Chain uses non-deterministic random number generators that rely on the quantum state of matter to generate truly random numbers. This is possible because quantum physics is fundamentally random in nature, as confirmed by theory and experimental research. As a result, AME Chain can generate truly random numbers that are not limited by the entropy of an initial seed. This makes the platform more secure and trustworthy. The technology can have far-reaching implications for various applications that require truly random values.

The transaction speed of the AME Chain is 800 TPS, a fraction of a second. It is highly scalable and can process more than thousands of transactions per second. AME Chain is also very secure as it uses the latest cryptography methods. The security features of AME Chain are constantly being updated to make sure that your data is safe. In addition, AME Chain is very easy to use. You can easily send and receive payments with just a few clicks.

AME Chain is a globally-distributed, trustless, and leaderless blockchain network that utilizes the Proof-of-Authority consensus algorithm. The network is powered by a group of validator nodes spread across the globe. In addition, the AME Chain network is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), meaning that developers can create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) on the network. The AME Chain network provides a secure and scalable platform for dApp development and deployment. It is an ideal platform for enterprise-level dApp development and deployment.

Kamalakannan Venkatraman
AMEPAY Limited
+91 9894726221
kamal@amechain.io
