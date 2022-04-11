Submit Release
Middle Planning and Policy Member Opening

Monday, April 11, 2022 | 02:12pm

The Middle Planning and Policy Council (MPPC) has an immediate opening for a self-advocate! MPPC is one of five sub-councils under the Statewide Planning and Policy Council. MPPC meets quarterly in Nashville to talk about ways that the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities can improve the quality of life for people in Tennessee living with a disability. The council provides critical input when it comes to issues that affect the providers, families, and advocates and helps us improve our programs.

If you would like to learn more about the council, visit our website at the following link: https://www.tn.gov/didd/councils/planning-and-policy-councils.html.

If you are a self-advocate who is interested in serving on this council, please fill out the interest form at the following link: https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/mppc_membership_interest_form.

