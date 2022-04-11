The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Atlantic Mystery

People Aren’t Always What They Seem. Places Aren’t Always What it Looks.

“The possession of knowledge does not kill the sense of wonder and mystery. There is always more mystery.”―” — Anais Nin.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kimberly Arcos’ The Atlantic Mystery is a gripping adventure for children featuring Jessica, a teenage girl who embarks on a wild journey with her friend, Mattero, after discovering a mysterious artifact and bringing it to their science teacher. Their action-packed adventure promises to reveal many secrets, including one of great personal importance to Jessica.

This riveting book is full of spellbinding mystery that keeps the pages turning until the satisfying conclusion. The story revolves around Jessica, a young teenage girl who always felt like something was missing in her life, the missing puzzle piece. During this time, she often finds herself drawn into a

cliff called the “Majestic”. One evening, an argument with her mother drove her to run off to her favorite place as a means to escape from the pain and her numbing thoughts. Later that same evening, she found ancient relics while she was sitting on the cliff and decidedly went to seek out the help of her friend Matteo.

Their journey began to unfold when the group ventured to an island that had never been found on a map. A vortex formed in the central portion of the island, and the group was transported below the ocean surface, where Jessica meets a remarkably familiar man. Jessica managed to unearth many revelations, which included the fact that the mysterious man was her lost father and an ancient scientist.

Jessica and her ragtag group returned home and discovered with horror that Jessica’s mother was kidnapped. Mrs. Panthera might be the only person to know of her mother’s location, a location which led them to a military base. The realization of the kidnapping being a ploy to bring Soneya to the base for capture becomes evident as the soldiers encroach upon Jessica and Soneya’s location. A confrontation between the soldiers and leaders of the base with Soneya brings out Jessica’s true inner power that was buried all her life and the discovery of her true self.

Kimberly Acros, the noteworthy author of The Atlantic Mystery is a licensed professional counselor and English teacher with a master’s degree from St. Thomas University and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Houston. The Atlantic Mystery is one of her must-watch books among the countless masterpieces she will possibly publish more in the future — a perfect gift for avid readers and children who fancy a good fantasy clad fiction.

The Atlantic Mystery

Written by: Kimberly Acros

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.