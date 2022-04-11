Submit Release
Protect the Next Design with Unique PVC Armor Cable Assemblies

Amphenol RF expands its portfolio of ruggedized products with waterproof IP67 BNC and TNC cable assemblies that feature PVC armor for extra protection.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our ruggedized product portfolio with new IP67 sealed BNC and TNC cable assemblies. These assemblies feature an innovative flexible PVC conduit that is used to wrap the length of the cable to provide an extra layer of protection in rough environments. This unique design makes the BNC and TNC cable assemblies ideal for a number of applications in the industrial, military and commercial space.

BNC cable assemblies utilize high-quality connectors which feature the familiar bayonet coupling mechanism for easy mating and unmating. These connectors are manufactured from machined brass and die-cast zinc with nickel plating. They offer reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz. TNC cables assemblies are made with similar materials and feature a threaded coupling mechanism, to ensure stable 6 GHz performance in volatile environments.

Ruggedized BNC and TNC cable assemblies are IP67 moisture-resistant and are engineered utilizing the industry and military standard RG-58 flexible cable. These 50 ohm assemblies are available in in-series plug to plug configurations for both interfaces in standard lengths from 6 inches to 100 feet. These assemblies are the latest in a robust portfolio of ruggedized interconnect products designed for harsh environments.

Learn more: Amphenol RF Ruggedized BNC & TNC Cable Assemblies Datasheet

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

