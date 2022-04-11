Shelton Wilder is selling like Wild on the Westside and just leveled up by partnering with the Estate Manager Coalition
Shelton Wilder is selling like Wild on the Westside of Los Angeles and just leveled up by partnering with L.A.’s Estate Manager Coalition for the Spring of 2022LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelton Wilder CEO and Luxury Realtor has partnered with the Estate Manager Coalition of Los Angeles. EMC is thrilled to have Shelton Wilder added to the family. The Estate Managers Coalition is having its first event in years April 13th, 2022, with another important family member BMW of Beverly Hills. It will be an exciting night of networking, food, drinks, and music. Beverly Hills BMW is launching the Ultimate Electric Driving Machine, the iX M60 and i4 M50. Preview the cutting-edge performance, unparalleled luxury, and next-generation performance join forces harmoniously in the all-electric BMW iX and i4. The iX M60 and i4 M50 are 100% electric and 100% BMW.
Shelton Wilder is honored and excited to be a part of this exclusive and distinguished community at EMC. The EMC was started by a group of Estate Managers who recognized a need for fellow industry professionals to unite forces to better share jobs, vendors, and knowledge of our industry. As a growing entity, we are setting the standards for our members and helping to elevate the lifestyles of our employers. The expectation of excellence within the group is not just a notion, but a requirement.
Shelton Wilder hails from Charlotte, North Carolina but loves Los Angeles as only a native can. In her over fifteen years on the Westside, Shelton has developed a nuanced understanding of LA's complex and often bewildering patchwork of neighborhoods, schools, and cultures.
In just over six years as a realtor--but many more as a serial entrepreneur in marketing, fashion, and entertainment---Shelton has achieved a staggering $250 million in total sales, putting her in the top 1.5% of realtors nationwide. Shelton was also nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year by the LA Business Journal, named Real Estate All-Star by Los Angeles Magazine and included in the Real Estate Express feature: "Five Talented Females Who Are Making Waves."
While she specializes in luxury residential and commercial properties in Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Mar Vista, Venice and Beverly Hills, Shelton will travel anywhere her clients have interests.
Buying a home is often the most important purchase--and investment--of a person's life. It's also one of the most intense experiences of a person’s life, particularly in the ever more competitive Los Angeles market. Shelton is committed to making the process as stress-free as possible. Her compassion, patience, exuberance, and gentleness distinguish her from many with comparably acute business sense and vigorous skills of negotiation.
Whether working with a first-time buyer on a starter home or a experienced investor buying a third residence, Shelton is equally dedicated to helping her clients achieve their dreams. This unparalleled devotion, born of a genuine desire to be of service to others, explains why 99% of Shelton's business comes via referral or past clients. The testimonials say it all: when you hire Shelton once, you become part of her extended family--and a client for life. Her relationship-centric approach also explains Shelton's success in securing "off-market" listings. With inventory at an all-time low, hidden listings routinely come to her from former clients and associates who trust her and recognize both her integrity and professionalism.
Clients also benefit from Shelton's superb aesthetic sense and extensive background in fashion (she started several fashion-oriented businesses, one of which appeared on Shark Tank). While she enlists the expertise of the industry's top stagers, Shelton brings her imagination, along with her passion for decor and design, to each listing. This loving and enthusiastic attention to the smallest details makes every client feel like she's in their corner --because she is.
Shelton is the proud mother of two beautiful boys (Beau and Lane) and the wife of a longtime Los Angeles attorney and avid tennis junkie and Rams fan, Clark. In addition to volunteering at her son’s elementary school, Shelton also donates her time and resources at P.S. Arts, The Alexandria House, LA Food Bank and Upward Bound House. In her free time, she enjoys dining out with her wonderful friends and colleagues and indulging in staycations in her favorite location in entire world, Los Angeles.
Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 3107214912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other