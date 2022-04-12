KQM Global LLC announces new "CHANGE FASHION WEEK" events in multiple cities across the nation
EINPresswire.com/ -- KQM GLOBAL ANNOUNCES CHANGE FASHION WEEK Series of events
IN SUPPORT OF CHILDREN WHO HAVE LOST A PARENT OR GAURDIAN TO CRIMES OF HATE
KQM GLOBAL LLC is a Las Vegas based organization that will be hosting CHANGE FASHION Week events to benefit The KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION. All KQM events will benefit children who have lost a parent or guardian to crimes of hate. 100% of net proceeds from each event, including ticket and merchandise sales, will benefit hundreds of children, by providing life mentorship, through everyday life and into adulthood. KQM GLOBAL LLC events and concerts will include current A-List talent, Entertainment ICONS and Viral Internet sensations who have 10’s of millions of social media followers to promote all CHANGE events.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
* “CHANGE FASHION WEEK Boston” will be an exclusive VIP FASHION event for up to 600 guests to be held in June, 2022 as a kick-off to all KQM CHANGE Events nationally, to benefit children whose lives have been affected by crimes of hate. Featuring major influencers, this event will be an exclusive VIP experience for those lucky enough to attend. The location of this event will be announced in the coming days. Influencer attendance announcements to be made by May 1st, 2022
* “CHANGE FASHION WEEK New York City” Summer, 2022, with up to 1,000 VIP guests. The stage is set for the next KQM CHANGE FASHION WEEK EVENT scheduled to take place on July or August, 2022. Recording artists, movie stars and models with huge influential following will take part. Tickets for these CHANGE Fashion Week events will go on sale mid-May 2022.
* “CHANGE FASHION WEEK Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas” will be similar high end, VIP experience events, with full red carpet settings. These National Fashion events will feature top new and iconic brands from around the world in an effort to bring attention and influence to the KQM CHANGE Foundation and its benefactors. All events are designed to promote the future “LIVE AID” style concert featuring up to 30 major A-Listers performing in 15 segments of the show. Each segment will only be 10-20 minutes in length. Every segment will be a mixing of MUSIC Genres, Races, Nationalities and Genders, proving that real UNITY can create CHANGE. Taking place on June 19th of 2023, this will be a MUSIC, history making event. Beginning on Juneteenth 2022, weekly reveals will announce participating artists.
* Reserve your KQM CHANGE FASHION WEEK Series tickets, CONCERT pay per view and order from a limited supply of merchandise today at WWW.KQMGLOBAL.COM/Shop. Models and or brands that would like to take part can contact KQM through the website at WWW.KQMGLOBAL.COM
POSITIVE CHANGE CREATES HISTORY… BE THE CHANGE!
“This isn’t your typical series of fashion events. If this were easy, everyone would be doing it. The way we are making this happen is through artists and models with huge social media following. CHANGE FASHION WEEK events will be made with A-Listers, Entertainment ICONS, Internet Viral STARS and beautiful models (male and female) so that we can start the process of ending racism and crimes of hate.” - Emilio Torres CEO KQM Global LLC
KQM CHANGE FASHION WEEK events will be the light at the end of a long dark tunnel. We have all struggled with the pandemic shut-down and are better, stronger and ready to wake the sleeping giant in the performance arena to make CHANGE. The George Floyd incident has moved us to create CHANGE through positive fashion & musical entertainment performances. Bringing the world back to life through KQM CHANGE events while benefiting children who have lost so much, is not only the right thing to do, it’s necessary.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE KQM FOUNDATION PLEASE VISIT:
KQMGLOBAL.COM
ABOUT KQM FOUNDATION:
The KQM CHANGE Foundation was established in September 2020, in the state of California with headquarters in Wrightwood, California, to support the lives of children that have been dramatically affected by crimes of hate across America. The KQM CHANGE Foundation will host fundraising events with celebrity influencers who believe in the needs of the children.
Help THE KQM Change Foundation by sharing this information about the movement for CHANGE. Purchase event pay per view subscriptions to take part in fund-raising events, order merchandise at kqmglobal.com, follow and share on social media; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kqmchange/
Please invite friends and family to take part in CHANGE.
“We will NOT give a young child a college scholarship. We will give them a LIFE Scholarship”
Emilio Torres
IN SUPPORT OF CHILDREN WHO HAVE LOST A PARENT OR GAURDIAN TO CRIMES OF HATE
KQM GLOBAL LLC is a Las Vegas based organization that will be hosting CHANGE FASHION Week events to benefit The KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION. All KQM events will benefit children who have lost a parent or guardian to crimes of hate. 100% of net proceeds from each event, including ticket and merchandise sales, will benefit hundreds of children, by providing life mentorship, through everyday life and into adulthood. KQM GLOBAL LLC events and concerts will include current A-List talent, Entertainment ICONS and Viral Internet sensations who have 10’s of millions of social media followers to promote all CHANGE events.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
* “CHANGE FASHION WEEK Boston” will be an exclusive VIP FASHION event for up to 600 guests to be held in June, 2022 as a kick-off to all KQM CHANGE Events nationally, to benefit children whose lives have been affected by crimes of hate. Featuring major influencers, this event will be an exclusive VIP experience for those lucky enough to attend. The location of this event will be announced in the coming days. Influencer attendance announcements to be made by May 1st, 2022
* “CHANGE FASHION WEEK New York City” Summer, 2022, with up to 1,000 VIP guests. The stage is set for the next KQM CHANGE FASHION WEEK EVENT scheduled to take place on July or August, 2022. Recording artists, movie stars and models with huge influential following will take part. Tickets for these CHANGE Fashion Week events will go on sale mid-May 2022.
* “CHANGE FASHION WEEK Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas” will be similar high end, VIP experience events, with full red carpet settings. These National Fashion events will feature top new and iconic brands from around the world in an effort to bring attention and influence to the KQM CHANGE Foundation and its benefactors. All events are designed to promote the future “LIVE AID” style concert featuring up to 30 major A-Listers performing in 15 segments of the show. Each segment will only be 10-20 minutes in length. Every segment will be a mixing of MUSIC Genres, Races, Nationalities and Genders, proving that real UNITY can create CHANGE. Taking place on June 19th of 2023, this will be a MUSIC, history making event. Beginning on Juneteenth 2022, weekly reveals will announce participating artists.
* Reserve your KQM CHANGE FASHION WEEK Series tickets, CONCERT pay per view and order from a limited supply of merchandise today at WWW.KQMGLOBAL.COM/Shop. Models and or brands that would like to take part can contact KQM through the website at WWW.KQMGLOBAL.COM
POSITIVE CHANGE CREATES HISTORY… BE THE CHANGE!
“This isn’t your typical series of fashion events. If this were easy, everyone would be doing it. The way we are making this happen is through artists and models with huge social media following. CHANGE FASHION WEEK events will be made with A-Listers, Entertainment ICONS, Internet Viral STARS and beautiful models (male and female) so that we can start the process of ending racism and crimes of hate.” - Emilio Torres CEO KQM Global LLC
KQM CHANGE FASHION WEEK events will be the light at the end of a long dark tunnel. We have all struggled with the pandemic shut-down and are better, stronger and ready to wake the sleeping giant in the performance arena to make CHANGE. The George Floyd incident has moved us to create CHANGE through positive fashion & musical entertainment performances. Bringing the world back to life through KQM CHANGE events while benefiting children who have lost so much, is not only the right thing to do, it’s necessary.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE KQM FOUNDATION PLEASE VISIT:
KQMGLOBAL.COM
ABOUT KQM FOUNDATION:
The KQM CHANGE Foundation was established in September 2020, in the state of California with headquarters in Wrightwood, California, to support the lives of children that have been dramatically affected by crimes of hate across America. The KQM CHANGE Foundation will host fundraising events with celebrity influencers who believe in the needs of the children.
Help THE KQM Change Foundation by sharing this information about the movement for CHANGE. Purchase event pay per view subscriptions to take part in fund-raising events, order merchandise at kqmglobal.com, follow and share on social media; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kqmchange/
Please invite friends and family to take part in CHANGE.
“We will NOT give a young child a college scholarship. We will give them a LIFE Scholarship”
Emilio Torres
KQM CHANGE Foundation
+1 3035063291
Emilio@KQMGlobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other