KQM CHANGE Foundation Secures Partnership With the Silhouettes. America’s Got Talent, Golden Buzzer Winners
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION announces a partnership with THE SILHOUETTES, GOLDEN BUZZER Act from America’s Got Talent, The Champions, 2020. This shadow dance company, created and directed by Lynne Waggoner-Patton, is on a mission to change the world one shadow at a time. THE SILHOUETTES will be creating a powerful performance for THE KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION that will be presented at upcoming fund-raising performances. Each performance will help raise funds for children who have lost a parent or guardian to crimes of hate. THE SILHOUETTES plan to help change the lives of children and give them hope.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
* THE SILHOUETTES ARE USING THEIR GOLDEN BUZZER MOMENT ON AMERICA’S GOT TALENT THE CHAMPIONS 2020, TO RAISE FUNDS FOR CHILDREN WHO HAVE LOST THEIR PARENT OR GUARDIAN TO CRIMES OF HATE.
* THE SILHOUETTES CAST IS MADE UP PRIMARILY OF CHILDREN AND YOUNG TEENS THAT STRIVE TO HELP CHILDREN IN NEED.
*THE SILHOUETTES ARE KIDS HELPING KIDS AND MAKING CHANGE HAPPEN FOR CHILDREN OF THE VICTIMS OF HATE.
* A COLLABORATIVE PERFORMANCE IS CURRENTLY BEING CREATED TO MIX MULTIPLE GENRES OF MUSIC WITH THE AMAZING WORK OF THE SILHOUETTES TO BE INCLUDED IN THE UPCOMING SERIES OF CHANGE CONCERT EVENTS.
Created and Directed by Lynne Waggoner-Patton, The Silhouettes have spent the last 10 years donating performances to help the homeless population, support cancer research, juvenile diabetes research, the fight against muscular dystrophy, epilepsy research, veterans with PTSD, and more. They believe that by offering hope, inspiration and love to children of all ages, HATE will end. Awarding a 6 year old who lost a parent or guardian to a crime of hate does not fulfill their immediate life needs. Together, THE SILHOUETTES and KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION will make a difference for the children affected by crimes of hate and help give them mentors to walk that child through life and then into College. This is a LIFE SCHOLARSHIP.
“If we give children hope and inspire them to believe in their future. They will not be fearful of what is ahead of them. We plan to fill their hearts with hope and change the world one shadow at a time.” - Lynne Waggoner-Patton / The Silhouettes
When Emilio Torres President of The KQM CHANGE Foundation reached out to Lynne regarding the foundation, he knew this was a positive movement that will help change the hostile and threatening environment that continues to escalate daily. During the pandemic shut-downs, Lynne was trying to find a way to help these children who are victims of crimes of hate. KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION opened the portal to making that change happen and The Silhouettes will help shape the future of children in need. The Silhouettes cast had searched for opportunities to help children, and given the current state of the nation, they found an immediate need for CHANGE. Their cast is made up of all races, and the beauty is, that all shadows have the same color. By working together we can change the future for these children – our next generation of leaders – and every single person should ask, “HOW CAN I HELP?” so that CHANGE can become a reality.
“Children that have been so negatively affected by hate, need hope, guidance and inspiration for their future. The Silhouettes partnership with The KQM CHANGE Foundation helps us achieve our goals. I can’t thank Lynne and her team enough.” Emilio Torres – President, The KQM CHANGE Foundation
One person can change the world, but more importantly one person can change a child’s world for the better. Be the change.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE KQM FOUNDATION AND THE SILHOUETTES, INC. PLEASE VISIT:
KQMCHANGE.ORG
KQMGLOBAL.COM
THESILHOUETTES.COM
ABOUT KQM FOUNDATION:
The KQM CHANGE Foundation was established in September 2020, in the state of California with headquarters in Wrightwood, California, to support the lives of children that have been dramatically affected by crimes of hate across America. The KQM CHANGE Foundation will host fundraising events with celebrity influencers who believe in the needs of the children.
FOUNDATION OFFICERS:
President & Chief Executive Officer:
Emilio Torres
Emilio@kqmglobal.com
303.506.3291
BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
• Emilio Torres
• Jennifer Gregory
• Jay Menez
• Shameka Miller
• Eric Wright Jr. aka Lil Eazy E
• Ryan Carnes
• Lynne Waggoner-Patton
Help KQM Change Foundation by sharing this information about the movement for CHANGE and collaboration with THE SILHOUETTES, INC. Donate to kqmchange.org, purchase event pay per view subscriptions to take part in fund-raising events, order merchandise on kqmglobal.com, follow/share us on social media; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kqmchange/
Please invite friends and family to take part in CHANGE.
“We will NOT give a young child a college scholarship. We will give them a LIFE Scholarship”
Emilio Torres
