DAQ Accepting Grant Applications for DC Fast Charger Upgrades under Phase 2 of Volkswagen Settlement

Raleigh

Apr 11, 2022

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is now accepting grant applications for DC Fast charging infrastructure upgrades under Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Mitigation Plan. The request for Proposals (RFP) released today details how to apply for the $2,141,753 available to increase capacity and upgrade or replace equipment at existing, eligible DC Fast charging sites.

Grants will be awarded to facilitate interstate travel with zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by enhancing and extending the current ZEV infrastructure network in North Carolina, reducing range anxiety. Projects can be submitted by eligible businesses; incorporated nonprofits; federal, state, local or tribal government agencies; metropolitan or rural planning organizations; and air quality or transportation organizations.

Projects within the 37 counties identified as Historically Under-Resourced (listed in Appendix D of the RFP) are eligible for bonus project scoring points and additional technical support during the application process. A webinar on April 13 will provide applicants with more details on this program. Applicants can receive additional bonus points by purchasing renewable energy certificates to offset their energy use.

DAQ will accept applications for the DC Fast Charging Infrastructure Existing Sites Upgrades Program via the Grant Management System until July 11, 2022. Specific instructions on how to register for the Grant Management System and submit an application are detailed in the RFP. The Division will hold information workshops during the application period. Information regarding applications, eligibility and the registration for the DAQ’s online RFP information session are located on the Division’s website at https://deq.nc.gov/VWsettlement.

If you have any questions about the RFP or application process, please contact DEQ at daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov with subject title “DC Fast Program RFP” prior to submitting your application and in advance of the submission deadline.

Phase 2 of the VW Mitigation Plan covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. DEQ is allocating the full 15% ($10,198,826) allowed in the VW State Trust Agreement for ZEV charging infrastructure projects under Phase 2. Information on other grant programs, including those for Level 2 chargers and diesel vehicle replacements, is available online.

###