Dataspeed Inc. Launches Autonomy Starter Kits To Quickly Enable Universities And Startups With Driverless Test Vehicles

Dataspeed announces release of by-wire, sensor, computing, and software autonomous packages to meet the growing demand for fully equipped research platforms.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataspeed Inc., a leading autonomous vehicle engineering provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of Dataspeed Kinetic Kits. These innovative starter packages were designed to offer educational institutions and small companies with reliable, flexible platforms that feature industry-leading hardware and software for autonomous vehicle (AV) research and development.
With the influx of driverless technology providers over recent years, it is often overwhelming for teams to navigate the seemingly endless options. Dataspeed Kinetic Kits were developed to streamline the AV hardware and software selection process to allow teams to focus their efforts on their own research and testing. Every component was hand-selected by the experienced Dataspeed engineering team based on extensive industry knowledge and experience. Included software functionality was developed in-house to allow for project adaptability and expandability.
Dataspeed Kinetic Kits are offered in three package levels: Starter, Intermediate, and Advanced. All Kits include mechanical and electrical integrations of the Dataspeed By-Wire System, Ouster digital lidar, long range radar, and Neousys computing platform. Additionally, all levels include the following Dataspeed software: a turnkey development environment for ROS, Sensor Calibration Tool, Sensor Fusion Module, and Lidar & Radar Object Tracking Module. The Intermediate and Advanced Kits expand upon the Starter Kit by including an OxTS Inertial Navigation System, a LUCID Vision Labs RGB camera, and a lane centering camera. Dataspeed software included in these kits include added functionality to demonstrate object detection and avoidance, path following, and highway driving. Additional sensors and customizations are available for each package.
“Having explored, tested, and integrated a multitude of hardware on the market, our engineers have simplified the AV build process for teams by identifying robust technology solutions that complement the larger, synergistic system,” said Paul Fleck, Founder & CEO of Dataspeed. “Furthermore, the kits include exclusive autonomous functionality software that’s only available from Dataspeed. The packages are effective out-of-the-box solutions for fundamental testing and demonstrations.”
Dataspeed has been the leader in providing by-wire systems to autonomy teams across the world since 2015. With dozens of vehicles passing through their garage every year for by-wire installation, customers naturally began requesting suggestions and support from the team’s engineers regarding sensors, power, computing, and other technologies. With this growing demand, Dataspeed expanded its engineering services to include custom vehicle integrations in 2019. The launch of Dataspeed Kinetic Kits includes the same technical support and dependable integration as their custom integrations but also offers lower build costs, reduced project lead time, and supplementary software functionality.
Dataspeed Inc., located in Metro Detroit, provides complete autonomous research and development vehicle integrations that enable engineers to get up and running quickly on their algorithm, sensor, or data research activities. Dataspeed’s industrial-grade by-wire solutions form the foundation of these platforms. Hundreds of customers have trusted Dataspeed’s team of expert software and hardware engineers with their driverless car projects, including sensor developers, mobility-as-a-service providers, teleoperators, research institutions, and government agencies. Dataspeed is dedicated to building innovative autonomous solutions that are safe, reliable, and cost-effective.
