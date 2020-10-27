Dataspeed Inc. and Hypermotive Ltd Partner to Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Development
Hypermotive announced as authorized installer and distributor of Dataspeed Drive-By-Wire Kits across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.LONDON AND DETROIT, US, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataspeed Inc., a global expert in autonomous vehicle by-wire control systems, has signed leading UK e-Mobility business Hypermotive to be an approved installation and distribution partner for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Dataspeed Drive-by-Wire Kit is a complete hardware and software system that allows seamless electronic control of a vehicle’s brake, throttle, steering, and shifting to enable testing for autonomous vehicle applications. Under the agreement, Hypermotive is authorized to sell, support, and install this Dataspeed system.
“Hypermotive and Dataspeed have worked together on numerous autonomous vehicle builds for customers in the UK and EU, so it’s great to build on those successful collaborations and formalise our relationship going forward,” said Brad O’Nians, Director at Hypermotive. “This exciting partnership combines Dataspeed’s class-leading by-wire products with Hypermotive’s experience in electrical integration, allowing us to offer turnkey solutions to customers looking for autonomous vehicle development platforms.”
“Hypermotive is a company rooted in vehicle integration expertise, and that engineering craftsmanship has been proven in our recent work together,” said Greg Fleck, COO of Dataspeed. “With the current travel restrictions and limitations across the globe, this partnership allows for continued, dedicated and prompt support to our customers across seas.”
Dataspeed is built on over a decade of experience in automotive technology with a strong foundation in delivering safe, automated solutions. The company has designed and fabricated countless sensor integrations, equipped over 500 vehicles with by-wire solutions, and produced highly intuitive autonomous functionality for leading automotive association demonstrations. Their growing fleet of European autonomous test vehicle platforms includes the Ford Mondeo, Ford Transit Connect, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Ranger, Polaris GEM, and Polaris RZR.
Hypermotive Ltd. are an electrical and e-Mobility integration business and automotive tier 1 manufacturer of electrical systems. Hypermotive are expert in the installation and integration of the safety-critical electrical systems such as those required for autonomous driving. Dataspeed By-Wire Kit installations can be undertaken in either Hypermotive’s well-equipped UK vehicle workshops, or by our mobile team at the customers’ site anywhere in the World. Hypermotive’s work with autonomous vehicles is already widely-known, thanks in part to the autonomous race-cars for the Formula Student Autonomous series FS-AI.
Contact Dataspeed Inc. or Hypermotive Ltd. to discuss how the Dataspeed By-Wire Kit can jumpstart your autonomous vehicle research or development.
About the Partners
Hypermotive Ltd. are Midlands-based electrical integration specialists with a focus on energy storage systems, including those incorporating hydrogen fuel cells. Serving a wide customer base across automotive, motorsport, niche vehicle, commercial, off-highway and marine, Hypermotive’s engineering capabilities cover the full range required to transpose electric integration design and manufacture from concept through to prototype, including systems, mechanical, electrical, electronics, controls and software. Hypermotive’s engineering expertise is supported by in-house low to medium volume manufacturing including tier 1 OEM supply of wire harnessing and custom electronics.
Dataspeed Inc., located in Metro Detroit, provides complete autonomous research and development vehicle integrations that allow engineers to get up and running quickly on their algorithm, sensor, or data research. Dataspeed’s industrial-grade by-wire solutions form the foundation of these platforms. Hundreds of customers have trusted Dataspeed’s team of expert software and hardware engineers with their driverless car projects, including sensor developers, mobility-as-a-service providers, research institutions, and government agencies. Dataspeed is dedicated to building innovative autonomous solutions that are safe, reliable, and cost-effective.
Heidi Bodell
Dataspeed Inc.
+1 248-243-8889
marketing@dataspeedinc.com