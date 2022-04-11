The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Night Watchman

When All Else Fails, God will Prevail — A Moving Memoir of a Woman’s Testament that God Listens

This is a compilation of events, dreams, visions, and manifestations throughout my life that have come true, and answers to specific prayers/fasting and intercession.” — Anna Couillard.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Couillard’s moving testimony about the Glory and Greatness highlights her eye-opening memoir The Night Watchman. This memoir is not Anna’s attempt of leaving a legacy, to form or uphold a reputation of any fashion. “It is a narration, some of it in journal form, of a journey of an obscure, ordinary person, whom God has, for His own purposes made himself known to; and His consistent hands for guidance, discipline, and work of His calling in my life.” — Anna Couillard, The Night Watchman.

Anna refutes the infamous frequently uttered statements, “God doesn’t care about your troubles” or “God helps those who help themselves” from people who have little to no faith in God’s unrivaled Greatness and His never-ending supply of proven answered prayers. Anna, like almost all of us, believes that the time will come when our strength fails and may fall in the deepest pitch of life, and never get up. Though ever the believer and worshiper, Anna insists that

when we fail, when we lose our strength to go on, when we can’t put a good front for people, and they may walk out the door, if we just call His name, He will come in.

The notable author hopes to reach the hearts of the readers through her personal and intimate accounts and experiences with the kindness and greatness of the Almighty God. An accumulation of a lifetime of journal accounts of answers to specific prayers for the author’s own personal needs and intervention concerning nations.

Anna hopes and prays that those who read this memoir will see a consistent pattern of standing against the forces of darkness and gaining around in prayer, and victory in the storms and adversities of life. What God has done for the author, He will do for anyone. All we need to do is

do our part, believe, open our hearts, and let Him in. As a believer and worshiper all my life, it’s no wonder that I found the summary of the book intriguing — I am sure that you will too.

The Night Watchman

Written by: Lorna Couillard

