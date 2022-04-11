Submit Release
State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) Slocum Township, Luzerne County is Closed for a Culvert Replacement

04/11/2022

​Dunmore, PA –State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. The work will start on April 12 and will continue through October 2022 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The detour is as follows:

Traveling North on Blue Ridge Trail. - turn right onto Stairville Road; - continue on Stairville Road for 2.7 miles; - turn left onto Church Road; - continue Church Road for .5 miles; - turn left onto Nuangola Road; - continue Nuangola Road for .6 miles. - turn left onto Blytheburn Road; - continue Blytheburn Road for .4 miles; - turn right onto Slocum Road; - continue Slocum Road for 2.2 miles; and - the detour will end at the intersection of Slocum Road and Blue Ridge Trail.

Traveling South on Blue Ridge Trail. - turn left onto Slocum Road; - continue Slocum Road for 2.2 miles; - turn left onto Blytheburn Road; - continue Blytheburn Road for .4 miles; - turn right onto Nuangola Road; - continue Nuangola Road for .6 miles; - turn right onto Church Road; - continue Church Road for .5 miles; - turn right onto Stairville Road; - continue Stairville Road for 2.7 miles; and - the detour will end at the intersection of Stairville Road and Blue Ridge Trail.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.   511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.   Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.   Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.   Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963-3502  

# # #

