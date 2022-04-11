State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) Slocum Township, Luzerne County is Closed for a Culvert Replacement

04/11/2022

​Dunmore, PA –State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. The work will start on April 12 and will continue through October 2022 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The detour is as follows:

Traveling North on Blue Ridge Trail. - turn right onto Stairville Road; - continue on Stairville Road for 2.7 miles; - turn left onto Church Road; - continue Church Road for .5 miles; - turn left onto Nuangola Road; - continue Nuangola Road for .6 miles. - turn left onto Blytheburn Road; - continue Blytheburn Road for .4 miles; - turn right onto Slocum Road; - continue Slocum Road for 2.2 miles; and - the detour will end at the intersection of Slocum Road and Blue Ridge Trail.

Traveling South on Blue Ridge Trail. - turn left onto Slocum Road; - continue Slocum Road for 2.2 miles; - turn left onto Blytheburn Road; - continue Blytheburn Road for .4 miles; - turn right onto Nuangola Road; - continue Nuangola Road for .6 miles; - turn right onto Church Road; - continue Church Road for .5 miles; - turn right onto Stairville Road; - continue Stairville Road for 2.7 miles; and - the detour will end at the intersection of Stairville Road and Blue Ridge Trail.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

