Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,896 in the last 365 days.

MK Nature Center building closed for construction through May 2

Idaho Fish and Game’s MK Nature Center building will be closed April 11 through May 2 while it undergoes construction. The center located along the Boise River Greenbelt will reopen to the public on May 3.

The public, however, can still stroll through the nature center’s outdoor pathways and glimpse a plethora of wildlife, including rainbow trout, bees, ducks, mink and the ever-popular white sturgeon.

The outdoor walking paths provide a glimpse of Idaho's many landscapes and abundant wildlife, and are open to the public between sunrise and sunset. A reminder that dogs are not allowed at the MK Nature Center.

In addition, MK Nature Center scheduled classes are still taking place during this time.

Go to Fish and Game’s MK Nature Center webpage to learn more about this incredible wildlife resource located right in the heart of Boise.

You just read:

MK Nature Center building closed for construction through May 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.