Attention hunters: Deadline to purchase controlled hunts is Aug. 1

Attention hunters, the deadline to claim a deer or elk controlled hunt tag is Aug. 1. All tags not claimed by that date will be forfeited. However, if you are exchanging a regular season tag for a controlled hunt tag, you must still meet the July 31 exchange deadline.

It is the applicant's responsibility to see if they drew a controlled hunt tag and to buy it by this deadline. All controlled hunt tags (except unlimited and January hunts) that are not purchased by the Aug. 1 deadline will be forfeited and offered in the second drawing. There are no exceptions.

Hunters who applied for controlled hunt tags for deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear, and fall turkey can check their draw status through their profile in the Fish and Game's licensing system at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com.

Hunter can also check their results and buy tags at Fish and Game offices, at any license vendors, or by calling (800) 554-8685.

New rules for tag exchanges and lifetime licenses

The new deadline to exchange general season deer and elk tags is July 31, with no exchanges being processed after that date. This includes exchanging a general season deer or elk tag for controlled hunt tags, Landowner Appreciation Program (LAP) tags, extra tags, and unlimited tags.