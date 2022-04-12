HIP Video Promo presents: Five things to consider before hiring a music video promotion company

HIP is here today to share five things independent artists should consider before hiring a music video promotion company:

SOUTH RIVER, NJ, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Hello everyone, I am Andy Gesner, the owner and president of HIP Video Promo. After two decades of advocating for my cherished clients and their music videos, I am alarmed that many potential new clients never knew there was such a thing as music video promotion. So, as someone who has owned a music video promotion company for over 21 years, I thought it was time to answer a question that many people who reach out to us here at HIP are always asking. They want to know the five things they must consider before hiring a music video promotion company. Number one, what do they do? Number two, who have they worked with? Number three, what are the reviews and the testimonials? Number four, who are the people who work at the music video promotion company? And number five, can you make a genuine human connection?

"We’ve been pitching to television since we began. And how about the retail pools and content providers? These will place your video in fitness centers, department stores, shopping malls, Foot Lockers, and nightclubs. We pitch to websites and blogs. Getting your music video on these important pieces of online real estate will help you in many ways, including search engine optimization. Then there’s OTT – getting your video on various apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chrome, Sling, Apple TV, and Pluto. It’s international exposure you don’t want to miss out on. There’s also YouTube playlist pitching. YouTube playlists have become vitally important in an independent artist or band’s career. We pitch your video to the YouTube playlist curators, and we’re very blessed to get excellent support.

"Who have we worked with? HIP has been blessed to be on the ground floor with some of the biggest names in the music business. We go all the way back to the year 2000, when a music video wasn’t something every independent creative could afford to make. Some of these top artists you’ll see during this visual are ones we’ve been with right from the beginning. You can be assured that we are very curated as well. And we’re only going to be promoting music videos that are worthy of our decision-makers and gatekeepers’ attention.

"You should always check out the reviews. As well as I could potentially present HIP Video Promo to you and sing our praises, there’s nobody better than the folks that have worked with us. On our website and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/hipvideopromo/reviews/), you can find reviews and testimonials from dozens of clients that have had outstanding experiences.

"Another thing to consider is who are the people? Lots of the folks who work here are not only music lovers but independent creatives themselves. So whether it’s Kevin or Mike as longtime drummers in bands, Andy playing the bass, Molly creating a music podcast, or Tarana designing videos and graphics, you can rest assured that we’ve been there, and we know what it’s like to be on the upswing and how important it is to stay focused on your overall marketing campaign.

"Last but not least, can you make a true connection? That’s important because the human connection is everything when trying to get the word out about your music and your music video. Here at HIP, we pride ourselves on the human connection. We spend a lot of time with you before the campaign launch to make sure that everything is optimized and write your one-sheet (a press release that’ll help us pitch your signature story). This makes it easy-as-can-be for you to get things going and focus on your musical creativity while we handle the rest.

"If you want to learn more about hiring HIP, you can call me directly. It would be my pleasure to have a conversation and make a human connection with you. You can reach me at 732-613-1779, or you can email info@HIPVideoPromo. So what do you need to consider before hiring a music video promotion company? Give me a call, and I’ll give you all the info."

