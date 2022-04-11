MK Nature Center building closed for construction through May 2

Idaho Fish and Game’s MK Nature Center building will be closed April 11 through May 2 while it undergoes construction. The center located along the Boise River Greenbelt will reopen to the public on May 3.

The public, however, can still stroll through the nature center’s outdoor pathways and glimpse a plethora of wildlife, including rainbow trout, bees, ducks, mink and the ever-popular white sturgeon.

The outdoor walking paths provide a glimpse of Idaho's many landscapes and abundant wildlife, and are open to the public between sunrise and sunset. A reminder that dogs are not allowed at the MK Nature Center.

In addition, MK Nature Center scheduled classes are still taking place during this time.

Go to Fish and Game’s MK Nature Center webpage to learn more about this incredible wildlife resource located right in the heart of Boise.