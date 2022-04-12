Inventor Seeking Justice Claims Defamation
Case No. 21-2214, Hartman vs. United States in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims can be accessed at Pacer.gov
First they smear you especially when you are black . I filed a lawsuit against fraud and discrimination and ended up set up for fraud for the next 30 years. People have a right to defend themselves .”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justice for this inventor, she alleges means a return to the Rule of Law . Many feel as though less of their lives is under their control . Of course a lot of the world's events are now greater and have total impact on the lives of individuals . However some of that impact is influenced by the effect that telecommunications has on populations. Dorothy Hartman who alleges that she is at least partially responsible for that wide expanse of telecommunications that now practically encompasses the world feels that basically her contributions were good but ramped up the effect of instant worldwide notification of events in the world . Like anything else sometimes even good things can be negative .
— Dorothy M. Hartman
The Inventor finds herself in a difficult position as her ideas for expanding telecommunications were the ideas that gave rise to such powerful means of transporting information . Unfortunately because of institutionalized racism she finds herself in the position of being exploited , persecuted , and placed in the position of a slave . Why ? Because her ideas were and continue to be highly successful . Telecommunications , Ecommerce and the Nasdaq Stock Market became one of the greatest producers of capital in the 20th Century. It is because of the success of her invention the Accessing Accessibility Process that ironically and conversely turned her life upside down .
The Inventor alleges that her personal real estate property locally in the state of Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia was illegally obtained by governmental corruption . She alleges collusion within authorities that led to the confiscation of her intellectual property matters as well . However because everything was done not in compliance with the established laws of this country , but with racial hatred , a deep resentment toward intelligent and well educated women , and white privilege that she was set up and used intentionally and deliberately . Lawlessness cannot exist in such a large and prominent display of injustice without a negative impact on the entire nation itself . All law or lack thereof affects the Constitution , Civil Rights Laws , and even laws that are directly related to how the government should carry or comport itself . The government can and sometimes does violate its own Conflict of Interest Laws . The Internet Inventor replies , "This is a prime example. You just cannot steal valuable intellectual property or other personal property from a citizen of this country without being held accountable even if that person is a minority or handicapped. My websites and business startups have been continuously destroyed . Many people do not relate and have no interest because they do not desire to see a Black paid huge sums of money even if it is necessary to fulfill what would be a Justice situation as according to law the government is accountable . "
What the public is not aware of is that a huge structure that is used all over the world deserves to be stabilized by law and that the inventor no matter what the color of the skin should receive proper justice in the situation . You should look at the value of the invention and whether or not the inventor in this case has been shown the respect and the rights of any other inventor of any race or ethnic group would have been treated in this situation . To allow this situation to stand without public scrutiny without a legal trial is putting the property rights of every citizen in the country at risk . You cannot have law and lawlessness existing side by side . When lawlessness is practiced so that government tyranny is practiced against one individual , that tyranny is practiced against all . The United States is either a country of laws or it is not .
To use an analogy, if the government were a small business it would be running on not paying its utility bills or costs but basically running illegally and choosing not to pay because the utility company is a Black . This is ridiculous . What the government is doing is illegal and has been from the moment it stole the intellectual property of this inventor in 1990 and took it over in all aspects distributing the wealth to those it wanted to enrich and empower . There are laws against that . Proper acknowledgement or credit and compensation must be provided . To do less is against the law . The Inventor should have been compensated years ago instead of allowing a 30 year sore to fester . One which does have a destructive effect on the economy including inflation that was baked into the cake when the government took illegal control and shared the wealth with a relatively few , leaving 95% of the rest of the population behind . Recent events have just made the inflation worse . They did not cause it . Institutionalized racism and failed policies set up the inflationary model with a lop sided economy .
Hartman was deliberately dismissed and was forced to live in a toxic environment . She is still being harassed in Philadelphia practically on a daily basis by corruption in the local government . Defamation was used to take her home(s), her only financial assets. $8,000 in damages were awarded in Case 1447 Spring Term 1998 in Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas to her . This was a wrist slap to the Respondents . Her experiences in a case where she filed Fraud and Discrimination charges against a Jewish Realtor and his condominium board members , the Greenwich Walk Homeowners Assoc. set off a hell storm of defamation and discrediting her . In other words she became the scapegoat for their crimes as she is in this situation.
