Award Season is REVving up as Entry and Nominations for The 2022 RevolutionHER™ Awards Officially Opens

The 2022 RevolutionHer™ Awards recognizes North America’s most inspiring, creative, and successful woman-identifying impact leaders, entrepreneurs and youth

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you an outstanding female, gender-diverse individual or youth who is an entrepreneur, impact or community leader, or rising star, or, know someone who deserves to be recognized as one? Then it’s time to join the REVolution! From now through to May 29th 2022, one can nominate oneself or someone else for one of five categories being recognized at the 2022 RevolutionHER™ Awards, with winners set to be announced LIVE at The 2022 RevolutionHER Summit on September 23-24th, 2022, in Toronto.

The globally-recognized distinction celebrates and recognizes innovative, dedicated, and impactful female and youth leaders who have persevered and are making a difference in the world today. Public voting will be open online for one week only, from May 30th-June 5th 2022, and finalists will be announced LIVE on Facebook at 1:00pmEST on June 17th, 2022. Prizes are valued at over $45,000.

“Since 2013, our National Awards have recognized over 3,000 women entrepreneurs, and awarded a combined $200,000+ in bursaries, business services, promotion, and media to our winners,” says Founder and CEO of RevolutionHER, Maria Locker. “We are thrilled to recognize, celebrate and acknowledge successful women, youth and gender diverse people from across Canada and The USA for their hard work, dedication, perseverance, innovation and commitment to community.”

The finalists will be evaluated by an expert panel of judges based on criteria such as innovation, commitment to community, sales growth, leadership, and scalability. The five award categories are:

RevolutionHer™ "TRAILBLAZER" Award in Entrepreneurship
RevolutionHer™ "IMPACT" Award in Entrepreneurship
RevolutionHer™ "IMPACT" Award in Leadership
RevolutionHer™ "MOMENTUM" Award for Small Business
RevolutionHer™ Community "VISION" Award for Youth

For complete entry, voting and nomination details, please visit: https://revolutionher.com/awards

To interview Maria Locker about the Awards, the state of entrepreneurship, the impact female entrepreneurs have as economic drivers, or how effective resources can enhance inspiration, community and education for all women in every aspect of their life, please contact:

Dessy Danishwar, Media Relations
Dessy@FrontDoorPR.com
905.805.1024

RevolutionHER™
RevolutionHER (revolutionher.com) is a media company that has supported over 50,000 women and youth worldwide, advocating on behalf of global issues facing females, and providing impactful events, programs, and support resources within an inclusive and safe community to uplift, empower and amplify women's voices globally.
@RevolutionHerTM

Dessy Danishwar
Front Door PR
+1 905-805-1024
