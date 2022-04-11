India New Zealand Relations strengthened through a White Paper by government advisory firm
Sapio Geopolitical division has uncovered relations between India and New Zealand, setting the base for a stronger socio-economic exchange between the countriesWELLINGTON, WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through a paper acknowledged by the Indian High Commission in New Zealand, Geopolitical Division of India-headquartered data analytics firm Sapio Analytics has established strong possibilities of deeper association between India and New Zealand.
"We find it a very useful compilation of facts on India-New Zealand bilateral relations", said the official statement from the High Commission of India in Wellington. The paper uses analytics and feature intelligence to identify various elements of relations between the countries that can strengthen their socio-economic exchanges. The paper also recommends specific actions by business communities and governments of the two countries, identifying clear opportunities for bilateral trade in novel ways.
"The ties between India and New Zealand have gone through a roller coaster ride but there is a sense of stability in the relationship. This has been propelled by the advent of globalization as well as increasing interdependence. While New Zealand cannot ignore India’s huge market and its services sector, India cannot overlook New Zealand’s important position in the Asia-Pacific region as well as its increasing clout in various global and regional fora", said Gandhali Bhide, lead author of the paper and an analyst with Sapio Analytics.
The paper is expected to set the base for businesses expanding from one country to the other, as it provides an insight into some of the core elements to be considered during such expansion. "We shall now approach the Prime Minister's Office in both countries, and make them aware of the increasing possibilities of a deeper association between the countries. We shall also inform prominent business communities in the two countries about this strengthened association, and shall work towards working with these communities in increasing their presence in the other country. We are inviting businesses to use our analytics for their geographical growth, as we see the unique possibilities in the two countries working closely with each other", added Ashwin Srivastava, group CEO of Sapio Analytics, about the plans of Sapio Geopolitical Division.
Previously, Sapio Analytics has been responsible for using the innovative bubble methodology used by New Zealand in its fight against COVID-19, for India's fight against COVID-19.
Sapio GD
SSH Media
email us here