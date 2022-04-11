Submit Release
Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Liberty and Independence

Cover of Harold B. Hancock - Libery and Independence The Delaware State During The American Revolution

The Delaware Heritage Commission began its long career by commemorating the 200th anniversary of the American Revolution. With the Commission currently making plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Revolution in 2026, we are proud to present “Liberty and Independence”. Originally published by the Commission in 1976 for the Bicentennial, we are proud to offer this, for the first time, as an e-book.

Liberty and Independence: The Delaware State during the American Revolution – by Harold B. Hancock

 

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

 

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

Delaware Heritage Commission Logo

 

Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Liberty and Independence

