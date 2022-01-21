Kenya Pioneer Group of Schools Selects OneWorldSIS Student Information System

OneWorldSIS offers advanced technology built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Power Platform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWorldSIS, a leader in higher education software, has announced that Kenya based Pioneer Group of Schools, which includes Pioneer International University and three primary schools, has chosen OneWorldSIS Student Information System and the OneWorldSIS Portal Suite to manage their complete student lifecycle system.

The selection committee chose OneWorldSIS recognizing the enterprise functionality, advanced technology of the system and overall vision of OneWorldSIS, built on the transformative Microsoft Dynamics 365 Power Platform. “By partnering with OneWorldSIS, we will have the ability to automate many aspects of our student information system that currently require time-consuming manual data entry. This will give our management and staff more time and insight to better serve our students and parents'', stated Martin Kiregu, Director of Pioneer Group of Schools.

OneWorldSIS will be working in partnership with Tabarin Consulting in Nairobi, Kenya, part of the OneWorldSIS Global Partner network. Added George Kiptalam, Founder and Lead Consultant of Tabarin Consulting, “A unified interface, one ecosystem, well structured, integrate able, single sign-on capability and value for money were key requirements and key to the decision to deploy OneWorldSIS by Pioneer’s schools, college and university."

About Pioneer Group of Schools:

Founded in 1996, Pioneer private schools are learning institutions differentiated by program offerings with flexible modes of teaching and learning. The schools, located in Kenya, include Pioneer International University, Pioneer School, Pioneer Girls School and St. Paul Thomas Academy.

About Tabarin Consulting:

Tabarin Consulting provides solutions development for academic, educational, and training institutions to manage their business workflows and technological complexes in today’s digital world. Solution areas such as educational digital transformation that includes technologies in different emerging capabilities such as digital learning, remote learning, assistive technologies, collaboration, and productivity tools among others are offered to our clients.

About OneWorldSIS:

OneWorldSIS delivers educational solutions that enable users and constituents to achieve the most optimal organizational processes possible. Built on the powerful, and extendable Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, OneWorldSIS represents a paradigm shift in the way educational organizations and institutions manage their activities and processes. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, OneWorldSIS has an expansive global client base with educational institutions on five continents.