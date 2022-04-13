Xngage Launches the Ascent Brands Portfolio of Websites
New websites from Ascent Brands help customers buy more efficiently and effectively
We improved the user experiences...so purchasing can be as seamless as possible.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xngage LLC, a B2B digital commerce services company, recently helped to launch several new websites on behalf of Ascent Brands. With escalating demand in ecommerce, Ascent Brands met and exceeded the challenge of creating better website experiences for both their customers as well as their internal management teams. The website launches include www.marketlab.com and www.hopkinsmedicalproducts.com, amongst others. “The new websites help our key customers to buy more efficiently and effectively,” states Andy Conway, Senior Director, Marketing of Ascent Brands. “We recognized the need to improve the user experiences across all of our websites so purchasing can be as seamless as possible in all of the categories we serve.”
Xngage focused first on restructuring product catalogs so that assortments, customized variants, and integrated product relationships could provide a strong foundation for new user experiences. This resulted in improved product searchability as well as more simplified and clutter-free product description pages. In addition, the intelligent AI-powered Optimizely product recommender that Xngage implemented provides buyers with ways to see similar items and procure a complete solution.
In addition to improving the user experience for buyers, these websites also provide better back-end support for the various business teams managing them. Xngage condensed and consolidated multiple disparate web properties into a single content-and-commerce platform leveraging the powerful B2B Commerce Cloud solution from Optimizely along with its multi-site capability. This reduced complexity and allowed for a streamlined backend integration to ERP and CRM systems, especially for the IT teams. And Xngage integrated other support platforms like Yotpo ratings and reviews, and Delivra e-mail so that the marketing teams could offer more integrated, data-driven communications.
Shortly after launching the initial B2B ecommerce website along with a customer portal, Xngage and Ascent Brands worked swiftly to launch another 4 brands, each going live within only 21 days. This rapid deployment approach was possible thanks to the multi-site architecture created by Xngage and supported by the scalable Optimizely cloud-based content & commerce platform used for this project.
