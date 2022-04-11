Recruiting for Good created the most fulfilling creative design contest for talented kids; earn experiences, treats, and even land sweet paid gigs #sweetkidsdesign #landsweetgig #recruitingforgood www.SweetKidsDesign.com

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search, help us generate proceeds to fund fulfilling experience, sweet creative contests/parties, and paid gigs for kids and moms too #userecruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact #sweetcompanies www.Recruitingfor

Kids who love to attend A Sweet Day in LA, bring a drawing of a police officer to enjoy LA's Best Donuts...Sidecar Donuts in Santa Monica #asweetdayinla #celebratepolice #sidecardonuts #enjoytreats www.ASweetDayinLA.com

A Social Club for Sweet Women Who Love to Make a Positive Impact www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com #thebeautyfoodieclub