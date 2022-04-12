Conference Registration for 2022 Is Now Open and Anand Giridharadas to Deliver Keynote Address
I look forward to re-connecting with the community of the American Sustainable Business Network at the conference to discuss this intersection of democracy and the economy”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) announced today that registration is open for its 2022 annual conference to be held November 30 – December 2 in Paradise Point, San Diego, CA. The first headline speaker to be announced for this year’s conference is author Anand Giridharadas, whose forthcoming book, The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy, is scheduled for publication by Penguin Random House on October 18. This will be the third guest appearance by Giridharadas at ASBN’s annual conference to discuss democracy. Other mainstage events will be announced focused on the two other main impact focus areas for ASBN: inclusive economy and climate, energy, and environment. The agenda and registration are available now at www.asbnetwork.org/conference.
— Anand Giridharadas
“We are excited and honored to welcome Anand back to our annual conference and particularly at what we anticipate will be a key moment for him during the release of his new book and just following the mid-term elections,” said Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, ASBN board co-chair and CEO and founder of Red-Horse Financial Group. “As Anand has shown throughout his writing and commentary, his perspective will further inform and inspire us to pursue a regenerative, just, and prosperous economy that is inextricably linked to a functioning democracy.”
“I look forward to re-connecting with the community of the American Sustainable Business Network at the conference to discuss this intersection of democracy and the economy,” said Anand Giridharadas, author of the international bestseller Winners Take All, The True American, and India Calling. A former foreign correspondent and columnist for The New York Times for more than a decade, he has also written for The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and Time, and is the publisher of the newsletter The.Ink. The Persuaders has been described as an insider account of activists, politicians, educators, and everyday citizens working to change minds, bridge divisions, and fight for democracy.
The ASBN 2022 conference is a convening that exists to inform, connect, and mobilize business leaders and investors to transform the public and private sectors toward a sustainable economy that is stakeholder-driven, regenerative, just, and prosperous. ASBN has the uniquely potent ability to build the large-scale movement of profound economic and public policy change the world so desperately needs. The conference will offer a blend of engaging main stage sessions, action-oriented breakout sessions, one-on-one peer advising, small peer groups, and lots of time to connect and build relationships with your fellow attendees. By popular demand, additional networking opportunities, entertainment, and more will be featured throughout the program.
American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) is a movement builder in partnership with the business and investor community. ASBN develops and advocates solutions for policymakers, business leaders, and investors that support an equitable, regenerative, and just economy that benefits all – people and planet. As a multi-issue, membership organization advocating on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography, ASBN and its association members collectively represent over 250,000 businesses across our networks. ASBN was founded through the merger of the American Sustainable Business Council and Social Venture Circle.
