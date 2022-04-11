The Eulogy Writers Bring on Two New Staff Writers

Writers Hill and Galeas Bring Years of Experience to the Nation's #1 Eulogy Writing Service

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheEulogyWriters.com, America’s premiere eulogy writing service, is pleased to announce that eulogy writers Miriam Hill and Abigail Galeas have joined our team. As professional eulogy writers, they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our eulogy writing service.

A resident of Texas, Miriam Hill has been a professional writer for well over a decade. Her incredibly moving and personal eulogies have helped countless people through the grieving process. Hill has a deep understanding of how to craft an effective eulogy that captures the essence of the lost loved one.

Abigail Galeas resides in Covington, Kentucky and comes to The Eulogy Writers with eight years of experience in professional writing and team leadership. She has a deep passion for helping others through the grieving process, and her eulogy speeches always touch the heart and those she has written for are always appreciative.

Steve Schafer, founder and chief writer for The Eulogy Writers, says, “Over the past few years, especially with the high death rate during the pandemic, we’ve been practically overwhelmed with the number of people needing eulogies to honor their loved ones. Since we offer a 24-hour completion time for eulogies, we felt it important to have more staff writers to accommodate and make that turn around time possible. Miriam and Abigail are wonderful writers with very empathetic spirits and are a wonderful addition to our team.”

Based in West Bloomfield, Michigan, TheEulogyWriters.com is an international eulogy writing service that has created eulogies for people as far away as Uganda, Kenya, Australia, Dubai, and Ireland. Our writers have been actively involved in eulogy writing for over three decades, creating well over a thousand eulogies.

TheEulogyWriters.com, is the most utilized eulogy writing service in America. Staffers at the company often work late into the night to be sure to have every eulogy completed on time, working with clients until they are completely satisfied with the eulogy to honor and celebrate the life of their loved one.

https://www.theeulogywriters.com/

Founder, Steve Schafer and writing partner Ralph DiBiasio-Snyder, or either of our newest writers, Abigail Galeas and Miriam Hill are available for podcasts and other media outlets dealing with loss and grief and other death and death industry issues.

Steve Schafer

(734) 846-3072

Write4Me@TheEulogyWriters.com