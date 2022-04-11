AACUC Launches New Training Program Aimed at Increasing Diversity in the C-Suite

Rosemary Brinkley C-Level Leadership Development Program Cultivates Executive Pipeline

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNELLVILLE, GA – The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) has launched the Rosemary Brinkley C-Level Leadership Development Program (BLDP) aimed at establishing a pipeline of diverse executive leaders in the credit union industry.

The 12-month cohort leadership program blends intensive learning curriculum, mentoring and interactive live skill building sessions. The program is ideal for individuals who want to have impactful roles that drive business success. A tailored solution designed specifically for high achieving professionals who desire to cultivate their leadership skills, the BLDP supports middle managers and credit union leaders needing to develop as an executive or improve their C-Level brand. Focused on competencies such as alignment to execution, business acumen and business agility, the BLDP will help participants learn to achieve results and drive change in their organizations.

“We are thrilled to bring this new program to AACUC members and partners,” said Renée Sattiewhite, President/CEO of the AACUC. “We know that the colored majority is still underrepresented in the c-suite at many of our credit unions. We are proud to be able to cultivate talent and create a pipeline of future inclusive executives with impeccable leadership competencies.”

In partnership with McPherson, Berry & Associates and sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union and SRP Federal Credit Union, the program is designed to develop and deliver executive development to AACUC member credit unions and members.

“At SRP FCU we focus on collaboration and excellence. We are proud to support this important program,” stated Sandra DeVoe Bland, Board Chair of SRP FCU.

AACUC’s program delivery fills a gap concerning representation in the marketplace. Eighty-five percent of business executives believe diversity is crucial to driving innovation. Additionally, ethnically diverse companies outperform their peers financially.

“Successful organizations have talent at every level that mirrors their diverse market,” said LaSonya Berry, President/CEO of McPherson, Berry & Associates. “Developing diverse talent is vital to succession planning and retention, reducing turbulence, safeguarding an organization’s competitiveness, preserving profitability and advancing innovation.”

Rosemary Brinkley, the program’s namesake, was a former member of the Educational Systems Federal Credit Union in Greenbelt, MD for more than 50 years. She served for 46 years on the Board of Directors. During her service, Ms. Brinkley held the offices of Treasurer, Vice Chair and Chair.

The Rosemary Brinkley C-Level Leadership Development Program was named after Ms. Brinkley because “Rosemary always led with her mantra of ‘We can do better,’” said Chris Conway, President/CEO of Educational Systems FCU. “She was a true champion of education and credit unions.”

The next cohort application will open December 2022. Individuals interested in joining the next BLDP cohort can find more information at www.aacuc.org/r.

###

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The AACUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 1999 to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. A recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. For more information, visit: www.aacuc.org or follow us on social media at: Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, Twitter.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.

About McPherson, Berry & Associates

McPherson, Berry & Associates is an industry award winning firm providing HR consulting, HRIS technology, leadership development, drive diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and capacity building solutions to grow organizations for over 15 years. McPherson, Berry & Associates offers world-class talent management solutions in various sectors, industries, and size organizations. For more information, visit www.mcphersonberry.com.

About Educational Systems FCU

Educational Systems FCU has proudly served the education community for over 65 years. With over $1.2 billion in assets and 13 branches, the Credit Union serves 85,000 members in eight school systems and three community colleges throughout Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's and Talbot counties. For more information, visit www.esfcu.org.

About SRP FCU

Since our founding in 1960, SRP Federal Credit Union has been dedicated to our members. The members are the heart of the credit union and the sole purpose for our existence. Today, SRP FCU serves as the financial institution for over 100,000 members; SRP FCU continues to provide sound savings programs, interest-earning checking accounts, competitive loan options, and a variety of other convenient services tailored to fit its members' needs. For more information, visit www.srpfcu.org.