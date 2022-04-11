Detour Necessary for Clearfield County Bridge Repairs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a detour will be in place soon when a Clearfield County bridge is closed so repairs can be made. The 29-foot bridge spans North Witmer Run on Route 3022 (Berwinsdale Road) in Jordan Township. The existing bridge, which dates from 1938 is currently weight posted for 34 tons for single vehicles and 40 tons for combination vehicles. An average of 170 vehicles cross the structure each day. Once repairs are made, the weight postings will be lifted.

Beginning April 25, the bridge will be closed and a detour using Route 3005 (Berwindsdale to Marron Road), Route 3014 (Black Elk Road), and Route 3003 (Thompsontown Road) will be in place. This detour will be used for the duration of the project, which is expected to finish by mid-June.

All work will be done by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance. Work will include replacement of the superstructure including new beams and deck. An update will be issued prior to reopening the bridge. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #