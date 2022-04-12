RS Metrics Announces Availability of EVTracker™ on Google Cloud Analytics Hub
RS Metrics’s solution gives customers the ability to access accurate insights into EV manufacturers’ factory inventory levels.
The EV game is demand driven and supply constrained. So whatever the EV manufacturers produce, they have already sold.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Metrics, a leading company for asset-level, real-time, objective and verifiable ESG data, announced today that its flagship product, EVTracker™ is available through Google Cloud’s data exchange, Analytics Hub, which is now available in public preview. The offering will provide businesses with timely information about leading EV manufacturers’ production and inventory via the Crux data integration platform.
— Maneesh Sagar, Chairman and CEO of RS Metrics
Customers can access EVTracker™ in just a few clicks within Google BigQuery, which can then be easily embedded into users’ analytics and machine learning workflows. The EVTracker™ product uses geospatial intelligence to estimate monthly and quarterly production at leading EV manufacturers’ production facilities. Looking at the inventory of companies like Tesla, NIO, Kandi, Xpeng, and BYD provides an advantage for investors who don’t have to rely on company disclosures. "The EV game is demand driven and supply constrained. So whatever the EV manufacturers produce, they have already sold," says Maneesh Sagar, Chairman and CEO of RS Metrics.
“With its EV datasets now available through Analytics Hub, RS Metrics is providing customers with seamless data access that, when used alongside Google Cloud AI, ML, and analytics capabilities, can help customers to derive valuable data insights and make data-backed business decisions about the evolving EV manufacturing and production market,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.“
RS Metrics and Crux are also currently collaborating to bring asset-level ESG data insights to the Analytics Hub through products like ESGSignals ® and AssetTracker™. When that happens, customers will be able to look at over 50 transition and climate physical risk metrics such as biodiversity, GHG emissions, water stress, land usage, and physical risks. They will also be able to use the data for SEC disclosures because it aligns with the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).
“As external data becomes more critical to organizations across industries, the need for a unified experience between data integration and analytics has never been more important. We are proud to be working with Google Cloud to power the launch of Analytics Hub, feeding hundreds of pre-engineered data pipelines from hundreds of external datasets including RS Metrics,” said Dan Lynn, SVP Product at Crux. “The sharing capabilities that Analytics Hub delivers will significantly enhance the data mobility requirements of practitioners, and the Crux data integration platform stands ready to quickly integrate any external data source and deliver on behalf of Google Cloud and its clients.”
Learn more about RS Metrics’ datasets or get started with Analytics Hub on Google Cloud today.
About RS Metrics
Founded in 2010, RS Metrics brings global geospatial datasets together at the asset level to provide fundamental insights, trends, and predictive signals for businesses and investors in ESG, climate and physical risk, industrials, and commercial real estate. RS Metrics’ proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive, and consumable information.
For more information, visit http://www.rsmetrics.com or contact Desi Stoeva at desi@rsmetrics.com.
