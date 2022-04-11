With Increased Investments In R&D, The Protein Labeling Market Grows At Rate 10%

Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased spending on the R&D of proteomics and genomics is driving the growth of the global protein labeling market. Proteomics is the study of the overall protein content of a cell, tissue, or organism. Protein labeling methods before separation and analysis is essential during proteomic profiling approaches. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States, funded $37 billion for biomedical research. This funding is for life sciences research that supports study at a molecular level for the understanding of fundamental processes by which diseases develop identification of biomarkers that signal the presence of disease, or identification of gene/protein responsible for the disease. The Novo Nordisk Foundation granted a grant of up to $1.5 million to the University of Copenhagen to establish a mass spectrometry facility, which marks a new and exciting step in protein research. Therefore, the increased spending on research and development of proteomics and genomics is driving the protein labeling market growth.

The global protein labeling market size is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The protein labeling market is expected to reach $3.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Companies in the protein labeling market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, recombinant protein manufacturer enGenes Biotech GmbH (enGenes) announced a collaboration with ACIB GmbH for protein labeling.

Major players covered in the global protein labeling industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., General Electric Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC., BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories, LI-COR Inc. and Kaneka Corporation.

TBRC’s global protein labeling market report is segmented by product into reagents, protein, enzymes, probes/ tags, monoclonal antibodies, by labeling method into in-vitro labeling, in-vivo labeling, by application into cell based-assay, fluorescence microscopy, immunological techniques, mass spectrometry, protein micro assay.



Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2022 – ) By Product (Reagents, Protein, Enzymes, Probes/ Tags, Monoclonal Antibodies), ) By Labeling Method (In-vitro Labeling, In-vivo Labeling), By Application (Cell Based-Assay, Fluorescence Microscopy, Immunological Techniques, Mass Spectrometry, Protein Micro Assay) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

