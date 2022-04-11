Top MBA Education Consulting Firm, PythaGurus, onboards Bruce Clay India as their SEO partner
One of the leading MBA education consulting firms in India, PythaGurus, has signed Bruce Clay India (BCI) as an agency for SEO related activities.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the leading MBA education consulting firms in India, PythaGurus, has signed Bruce Clay India (BCI) as an agency for search engine optimization (SEO) related activities.
As part of its mandate, BCI has been entrusted with the responsibility of improving the online visibility of PythaGurus so that MBA aspirants in various parts of India can easily find it using search engines, like Google, to improve its traction and business growth.
Established in India by a team of Top 10 US Business-School graduates and seasoned training and test preparation experts, PythaGurus helps prepare aspirants to get selected in some of the most highly rated MBA programs in the world.
PythaGurus has already helped aspirants get selected in top B-Schools, such as Kellogg School of Management, Stanford MBA Program, London Business School, Wharton School of Business, INSEAD Business School, MIT Sloan MBA Program, and many more.
Most MBA preparation courses provide coaching to help aspirants crack the GMAT (Graduate Management Admissions Test) and consulting for which B-Schools to apply for. PythaGurus, on the other hand, specializes in exclusively training aspirants for applying to top B-Schools in the world after they have appeared in GMAT.
Jatin Bhandari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PythaGurus, said, “We take huge pride in doing only and only MBA consulting. Over the years, we have helped applicants generate over Rs 140 crores of scholarships from top B-Schools around the world.”
“The objective of onboarding Bruce Clay India as an agency is to register a multifold increase in total online enquiries and traffic,” Bhandari continued.
In this day and age, most MBA aspirants search online for education consultants to meet their needs. This is where BCI, with its tremendous expertise in SEO activities, will help PythaGurus in improving its ranking on online search engines like Google so that its target segment of B-School applicants can find it easily.
Commenting on the development, Siddharth Lal, Managing Director, Bruce Clay India, said, “We realize the huge role SEO can play in giving a boost to the education sector in a highly connected world. That’s the reason we are excited to work with the highly talented team of PythaGurus to help them gain more traction and achieve higher business growth through SEO related activities.”
“BCI’s SEO expertise will also provide value to millions of MBA applicants who would like to connect to an expert education consultant, like PythaGurus,” Lal continued.
Over close to two decades, BCI has helped a vast number of companies, from sectors as diverse as financial services, technology, and healthcare, in growing their businesses by connecting with consumers online. Its expertise will certainly come in handy for PythaGurus.
About PythaGurus:
PythaGurus is an education consulting firm that helps aspirants from all over India apply and get selected at some of the top B-Schools in the world. Having been in the business for over 14 years, PythaGurus is a well-recognized industry leader.
URL: https://pythagurus.in/
