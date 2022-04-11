Innovative Ride Hailing Market Advancements Drive The Growth At Rate 15%

Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ride-hailing services have been advancing in the past few years by delivering innovative facilities to riders all over the world. Using a ride-hailing app on an Android device has now become very common. For instance, Uber is a ride-hailing app from which we can request a women driver. This feature is mainly implemented to focus on the safety of a woman which helps to stay protected with a verified profile of a woman driver before committing the journey. A major initiative is promoted by Safr, which permits the female passengers to select the gender of the driver, offers complete details about the driver’s training. Similarly, HopSkipDrive is another ride-hailing app that gives safe and smarter transportation solutions to children by employing professional care drivers who have a minimum of 5year experience in caregiving.

The global ride hailing market size is expected to grow from $53.25 billion in 2021 to $61.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The ride hailing market share is then expected to grow to $106.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

On-demand transportation services and a lower rate of car ownership among millennials are driving the growth of the ride-hailing market. On-demand transportation services are characterized by flexible routing and ad-hoc scheduling of private vehicles offering personal transport experience to the general public by picking or dropping at locations of passenger’s choice. On-demand ride-hailing services ensure that customers can accurately locate the vehicles, track their journey, and offer safety to the occupants, and this factor is expected to significantly drive the market growth. Additionally, a lower rate of car ownership among millennials due to the high maintenance cost of personal cars is resulting in the rise in demand for ride-hailing services. The millennials are choosing practical, smartphone-accessible transport options that are simple, flexible, and inexpensive over car ownership. According to the ride hailing market analysis, on-demand transportation services and a lower rate of car ownership among millennials drive the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global ride hailing market are Uber Technologies Inc., Grab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Gett Inc., Lyft Inc., DiDi Chuxing, Delphi Automotive, Daimler AG., BlaBlaCar, and Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

TBRC’s global ride hailing market report is segmented by vehicle type into two wheeler, three wheeler, four wheeler, others, end-user into commercial, personal, by service type into e-hailing, car sharing, station-based mobility, car rental.

