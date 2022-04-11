Compressors Market Shifts From Traditional To Next-Gen For Energy Efficiency And Sustainability

Compressors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Compressors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of next-gen air compressors is an important trend in the global compressor market. The next-generation air compressors are highly energy-efficient and eco-friendly and emit relatively lesser carbon emissions than the traditional compressors. For example, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd in association with Top Tag Trading Est (3T Group) launched a next-generation diesel portable compressor, which offers high power efficiency at a low cost of ownership. Similarly, compressor manufacturer Atlas Copco offers the GA VSD+ compressor which reduces energy consumption by 50%. Other companies in the compressors market such as Hitachi and Ingersoll Rand are also working towards power-efficient and low-maintenance air compressors.

The global compressors market size is expected to grow from $113.01 billion in 2021 to $121.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The global compressor market share is expected to grow to $153.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Compressor market growth analysis shows that the increasing applications of compressors in the power industry are one of the key drivers for the market. This is mainly due to the rising global population which has led to an increase in the demand for electricity and other power resources to carry out day-to-day activities. In this regard, companies in the compressors market are offering compressors for the power industry. For instance, Atlas Copco, MAN Turbo, and Gardner Denver are some of the compressor manufacturers that offer compressors for power generation applications.

Major players covered in the global compressors market are Atlas, Ingersoll Rand, Siemens, Ebara, ELGI Equipment Ltd, Gardner Denver, Kirloskar, Kobe Steel, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, and Sulzer AG.

TBRC’s global compressors market report is segmented by type into air, gas, by compressor type into positive displacement, centrifugal, by power rating into 0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, 500 kW above, by application into construction, power, industrial manufacturing, HVAC-R, chemical and cement, oil and gas, automotive, food and beverage, textile.

Compressors Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Air, Gas), By Application (Construction, Power, Industrial Manufacturing, HVAC-R, Chemical & Cement, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Textile), By Compressor Type (Positive Displacement, Centrifugal), By Power Rating (0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, 500 kW Above) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

