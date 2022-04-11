SportsEdTV and FITLIGHT Create Commercial Alliance

FITLIGHT

FITLIGHT to Become the Official Reaction Training Equipment of Miami-based Company

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV has created an alliance with FITLIGHT, making them the Official Reaction Training Equipment of Miami-based SportsEdTV, which launched its leading sports learning ecosystem in July 2018.

“FITLIGHT makes excellent products to help athletes improve agility and cognitive functions such as reaction time, processing speed, and spatial awareness,” said SportsEdTV Co-Founder, Chairman, and CMO Robert Mazzucchelli. He added, “Training these cognitive functions is often overlooked by athletes and coaches, except at the very elite level. We hope the content we make with FITLIGHT products, the leading product in its category, and SportsEdTV coaches will help bring greater awareness about this type of training, and help athletes of all levels improve.”

“SportsEdTV offers a ground-breaking platform for sports improvement,” said Rob Bouw, Director of Sales of FITLIGHT. He added, “The fact that they provide world-class video instruction for free or nearly free will change the way people learn to play sports. They provide access to the highest level of coaching to people around the world who may never have been able to get that level of instruction. Having FITLIGHT associated with this exceptional learning ecosystem is a perfect way to present our products and educate athletes and coaches on the importance of reaction training, and exercises to improve it.”

As part of this exclusive marketing arrangement, FITLIGHT will provide SportsEdTV with their reaction training products that will be featured in training videos and sold through e-commerce activation of SportsEdTV channels.

About SportsEdTV: SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches and parents LEARN, WIN and CELEBRATE. We don’t expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that’s not our mission. We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their own champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others it’s becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness. To us, no matter your aspirations in sport, if you are striving to improve, you are winning! As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection. We also offer a global online community — where athletes, parents and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends — and a global directory of facilities and coaches. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes - many of whom are or have coached world-champions - and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.

About FITLIGHT: FITLIGHT specializes in designing and creating equipment and technology applicable in sports, healthcare, and tactical industries. With innovative, patented technology, the goal at FITLIGHT is to change the way performance is measured and to be the global leader in revolutionizing human performance by offering interactive, adaptable, and measurable training solutions and improving the relationship between the brain and body for all ages and abilities.

