CE to attend Legislative Assembly session tomorrow

MACAU, April 11 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will attend a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly at 3pm tomorrow (12 April) to answer Legislative Assembly members’ questions on Government policy and social issues.

The Chief Executive attends question-and-answer sessions at the Legislative Assembly, in order to enhance communication with Legislative Assembly members, optimise administrative transparency and update the public with the progress of Government work.

The session will start at 3pm and will be broadcast live on television and radio channels of public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM).

Members of the public also have the option of watching the proceedings online via: the website of the Macao SAR Government Portal (www.gov.mo); the website of the Chief Executive’s Office (www.gce.gov.mo); the website of the Legislative Assembly (www.al.gov.mo); the website of the Government Information Bureau (www.gcs.gov.mo); official channels on YouTube of the Chief Executive’s Office (https://www.youtube.com/c/gcegovmo); of the Government Information Bureau (https://www.youtube.com/macaogcs); and Facebook page of the Government Information Bureau (https://www.facebook.com/macaogcs).

Users of portable devices may watch the live sessions via “GCE Macao”, a mobile application issued by the Chief Executive’s Office; or through “Macao Government News”, the mobile app of the Government Information Bureau.

