DSI launched application service for Certificate of Personal Data on "Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR"

MACAU, April 11 - The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) launches the application service for the Certificate of Personal Data on the “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” starting from 11th April 2022 in line with the development of the electronic administration of the Macao SAR Government. Besides, DSI can issue electronic certificates, which allows citizens to go through the entire application process on the Internet without leaving home.

When applying for the Certificate of Personal Data through the “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR”, applicants do not need to upload their identity card image and input their identity card information as their identities have already been confirmed. Moreover, applicants can also choose to receive the Certificate of Personal Data in printed form or electronic form. According to the relevant law, the electronic certificate has an equivalent legal effect as the printed certificate. It will be saved in the applicant's account of “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” and can be presented to other government departments as a proof document.

To ensure a smooth application process, citizens are recommended to lodge the application through the “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” mobile application or on the relevant desktop website with computer.

For enquiries, please call DSI at 2837-0777 or 2837-0888 or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.