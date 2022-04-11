Capital.com’s trading volumes grow by 36% in Q1 2022

Trading volume climbed to a new record despite the climate of heightened risk, up by 36% from the previous three months

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital.com , the high-growth global trading and investing platform, has today announced its results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022. In this period, a total of USD 270bn was traded on the platform, up by 36% from the previous quarter.Over the same period, the platform's user base grew by 27% with over 1 million new accounts created in Q1 2022. There are now more than five million people who have set up a user account with Capital.com. More than 345,000 traders have carried out trades, and more than 78,000 of these are active monthly.Despite the climate of heightened risk, clients increased their trading activity on the platform by 43% compared to the previous quarter. According to David Jones, Chief Market Strategist at Capital.com, traders saw the increased volatility as an opportunity: “There's nothing like volatility to bring traders to markets, and we obviously had that by the bucket load in the first quarter of the year. Gold and oil were notably active markets as Russia invaded Ukraine - at its highest, oil was up 70% for the year so far and we weren't even three months in. As the quarter came to an end, it did seem as if stock market investors were taking the uncertainty more in their stride, and we saw at least some of the earlier 2022 losses clawed back. Whether they continue to buy the dip next quarter remains to be seen - but from a geo-political and markets point of view, the first quarter of 2022 won't be one that investors will forget any time soon.”The top five most traded assets by volume across the group during the quarter were Crude Oil, the NASDAQ index, Gold, BTC/USD and the DAX index. Crypto Derivatives are not available to retail clients registered with Capital Com (UK) Ltd.Commenting on the results, Kypros Zoumidou, Managing Director, UK of Capital.com, said: “Our speed of growth has not shown signs of slowing as we progress through 2022. This has been a strong quarter for us, both in terms of new accounts created and volumes traded. These results demonstrate how we are successfully making trading and investing more accessible with cutting-edge technology, good pricing and education. This is the beginning of an exciting journey for us and we plan to bring more products and services to our global client base.”​​With offices around the world, Capital.com enables clients to trade derivatives on more than 6,000 of the world’s most popular indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies (not available to UK retail clients), shares and currency pairs. In addition to its web and mobile-based platforms, Capital.com also provides clients with access to free education and trading tools to help them hone their trading knowledge.ENDSNotes to EditorsAbout Capital.comCapital.com is a high-growth investment trading group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 6,000 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus. In 2021, the platform reported a 350 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 4 million registered users.Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com