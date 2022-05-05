Capital.com announces new scholarship fund for aspiring financial journalists
Retail investment fintech affirms commitment to financial education with sponsorship of City, University of London’s MA programmeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital.com, the high-growth global trading and investing platform, has today announced it is partnering with City, University of London (City University), to fund a full scholarship for the MA in Financial Journalism course. The scholarship covers the course fees of £10,820 and is available to one UK student for the 2022/23 academic year.
City University’s MA in Financial Journalism provides specialised training in how to cover the world of business and finance and is the only programme of its kind in the United Kingdom. Graduates have gone on to work at some of the most prestigious news organisations in the world, including the Financial Times, Bloomberg, Reuters and CNN.
Kypros Zoumidou, Managing Director, UK, Capital.com, said: “More and more people are trading and investing for themselves, at home, online. As a result, self-directed investors are increasingly reliant on good, impartial and well-researched financial news and analysis to help them grow their understanding of financial markets and invest with confidence. As an organisation that prioritises financial education and learning, we are proud to partner with City University to support good journalism and help more individuals achieve their goals.”
To enable more people to trade and invest for themselves, Capital.com provides a wide range of educational support resources on its platform, at no extra cost.
“With the goal of improving clients' trading performance through education, we offer our clients a convenient educational app that they can use on the go. Investmate is an all-in-one app designed to help people learn how to trade and better understand financial markets. We’ve designed a rich and free toolkit that includes varied learning materials, 30+ courses include short lessons that take as little as 3 minutes to complete,” added Zoumidou.
The Capital.com platform is also fitted with a demo site, regular news feed, as well as more than 5,000 pages of intelligent financial content and analysis available on its website and through its YouTube channel.
Paul Solman, pathway director of the MA Financial Journalism, said: “Training journalists to cover finance, business and economics has never been more important and we’re delighted that Capital.com has chosen to work with us on the MA Financial Journalism programme. City is committed to encouraging applications from the widest possible range of backgrounds and scholarship funding plays a key role.”
Applications for the Capital.com scholarship are open now and must be submitted by 1 June 2022. Candidates will interview and will need to be able to demonstrate financial need and a commitment to financial journalism.
For more information, go to Capital.com scholarship for Financial Journalism • City, University of London.
About Capital.com
Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 6,000 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.
Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus. In 2021, the platform reported a 350 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 4 million registered users.
Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.
To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com
Matteo Valli
Capital.com
+44 7393 957522
email us here