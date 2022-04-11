A visionary Man Sudhir Giri
Dr Sudhir Giri, an educationist, is on a mission to offer ‘affordable education & healthcare for all’.
Dr Sudhir Giri, an engineer, knows the hardships students face while pursuing quality education. Originally from a rural hamlet, he strives to offer quality education at affordable cost.”GAJRAULA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Sudhir Giri a renowned name in the Education fraternity is the founder President of Venkateshwara Group, India’s leading Education Group comprising 11 Universities in India and Abroad, 20 Institutions, 2 Medical Colleges, Higher Education Institutions, and Schools. Under the Education Group, more than 2000 Regular/Visiting Faculties & 50000+ students from all parts of India are getting the education at the most affordable cost. His educational Credentials are A.M.I.A.E., MBA, Ph.D. He grew up in a very modest middle-class family in Meerut. His father was a farmer and wanted him to be an Engineer like any middle-class family to earn a livelihood. Dr Giri, a visionary man dreamed to uplift the education system in Northern India to new heights as there was inadequate quality education facility for middle class & lower income group people. Keeping his long-term vision at the back of his mind, he had started his career as an Executive in a limited company, and very soon he made a step forward to convert his dream into reality. He became the youngest Chancellor of Indraprastha Technological University at an age of 30. His mission was to make UP as a state of “AFFORDABLE EDUCATION FOR ALL”.
To achieve his passion for providing affordable education for all, Sudhir Giri decided to enter the field of Computer Education and Business Management courses at the end of the 20th Century. Immediately after that, he decided to enter the field of Teachers Training (B.Ed.), to fulfill the deficiency of teachers for the improvement of the standard of education in the U.P. & other states. Thereafter he started expanding by opening new Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) one after another.
Towards his contribution to Education, he has been honored with the “R N Tagore Award” & "U. P. Ratna Award". His work was globally recognized by the World Education and Skill Conclave in 2017 where he was honored with the “Entrepreneur of the Year” and “Best University of North India” awards and many more.
Dr Giri is an accomplished Academician, Philanthropist, and Founder of Venkateshwara Group. A sensitive human, who felt the problems faced by the underprivileged and decided to go out of the way to assist by Medical or Education scholarship schemes for students of the weaker economic section, granting aid to charitable trusts, adopting 5 villages under the Unnat Bharat Scheme, appreciating contributions of Teachers, Farmers on the social platforms, render another kind of aids to students including supply of books, stipends, medals and other incentives to study without any social distinction. He works with determination, dedication, discipline, and devotion to make the dream of “VASUDHEVA KUTUMBHKAM” come true.
Adding to feather, he diversified to the field for social causes and established medical colleges in remote areas to serve poor people. His deep thought has given birth to VIMS. Despite all constraints, the visionary man Dr Giri started Medical College and Hospital in 2016-17. The uniqueness of services is, outreaching patients at their doorstep with specialized doctors and medical teams, free of cost medicines, health camps in villages, and various types of medical tests at economical rates. At present, VIMS is serving medical facilities to 100+ villages at minimal cost fulfilling social responsibility and serving society.
Being a deep thinker and continuous learner, Dr. Giri foresees the future and always thinks and implements ways of improving the learning environment based on a personal engagement with all students and staff with high-quality research-engaged teaching and learning where students create and develop new knowledge in collaboration with their lecturers. He is keen on promoting skill-based education where better employment opportunities are created for students and creating innovation across the communities - locally, regionally, and internationally.
An avid individual having expertise in establishing and successfully running Universities, Educational Institutes, Medical Colleges, and International tie-ups. Determined, dedicated, disciplined professional and a philanthropist, who has gone out of the way to serve humanity for social causes.
Presently the group consists of 20 prestigious higher educational institutions including two State Private universities in India and Abroad, two Medical Colleges, and various schools. The Group is having more than 2000 regular and visiting faculty members, and 50,000+ students from all parts of India. The number of students has been increasing day by day with a vision to increase the literacy rate throughout India. The affordable education and health care for all” initiative were launched by Dr. Sudhir Giri to provide access to quality education and health care in India. It has impacted the lives of more than 5,00,000 underprivileged children and adults during the last decade.
Achievements & awards:-
* Excellence Health Care Award 2022
* India’s Real Hero Award 2021
* Asia Pacific Excellence Award 2021
* Mahamahim Rajyapal Award 2021
* Global Peace & Value Education Excellence Award 2021
* International Glory Man of the Year Award 2021
* 10th NEA National Education Award
* Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Shikshak Award 2020
* Medical Excellence Award 2021
* Real Hero in Education Industry
* Seva Samaj Award
* Centre for Education Growth and Research “Best University for Industry Interface 2018”
* Centre for Education Growth and Research “Edupreneur of the Year 2018”
* 11th International Seminar in 2017 BY INDIAN HABITAT CENTRE
* AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING AND EXEMPLARY CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION AND SKILL in 2017 BY Global Education & Skill Summit
* “Edupreneur of the Year 2017” FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO NATION in 2017
* World Education and Skill Conclave “Best University in North India for Industry Interface 2017”
* A letter of appreciation in 2016 by Amroha Press Club - WELFARE SOCIETY
* Edupreneur of the Year Award in 2016 by CENTRE FOR EDUCATION GROWTH AND RESEARCH
* School of Educators 2012 for an Outstanding University
* UP RATAN AWARD 2010 BY UP STATE INTELECTUALS
* Guru Ravindra Nath Tagore Award in 2003 Avantika Samman
