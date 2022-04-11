Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market to Reach Higher by 2027, Globally |UnivDatos Market Insights
The Global Preimplantation genetic testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% from 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the preimplantation genetic testing market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The preimplantation genetic testing market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the preimplantation genetic testing market. The preimplantation genetic testing market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the preimplantation genetic testing market at the global and regional levels. The Global Preimplantation genetic testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% from 2021-2027.
Market Overview
The demand for preimplantation genetic testing is rising across the globe with the increase in technological advancement in the field of genetic testing and the rising risk of chromosomal abnormalities coupled with increased maternal age. For instance, in nearly 1 in 25 pregnancies, an unborn baby has any chromosomal abnormality or other condition that leads to disability. Down’s syndrome is one of the most common examples of chromosomal abnormality. Also, in young mothers, the frequency of trisomy 21 is about 1 in 2,000, but this frequency rises to 1 in 100 in a woman aged 40 and to 1 in 12 when a mother is 50 years old. This has increased the demand for detecting various genetic abnormalities among the prenatal and newborn population as it allows to improvise the health outlook of the baby. Furthermore, with rapid technological advancement and rising awareness among the consumers, many of the industry players are focused on launching new products in the market due to which the market is witnessing an uptick all over the globe.
COVID-19 Impact
The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The preimplantation genetic testing market has been affected significantly during these times owing to the lockdown restrictions across the globe and delays in IVF procedures.
Global preimplantation genetic testing market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Product & Services, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Reagents & Consumables
• Instruments
• Software & Services
Amongst Products & Services, the reagents & consumables segment of the global preimplantation genetic testing market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.
By Technology, the market is primarily segmented into
• Next-Generation Sequencing
• Polymerase Chain Reaction
• Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization
• Comparative Genomic Hybridization
• Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
By Technology, the next-generation sequencing segment dominated the global preimplantation genetic testing market and will row at XX% CAGR to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027.
By Procedure Type, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Preimplantation Genetic Screening
• Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
By Procedure Type, the preimplantation genetic screening segment garners a significant share of the global preimplantation genetic testing market and will row at XX% CAGR to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027.
By Application, the market is primarily segmented into
• Aneuploidy
• Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities
• Single Gene Disorders
• X-linked Disorders
• HLA Typing
• Gender Identification
Amongst Applications, the aneuploidy segment of the global preimplantation genetic testing market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027. However, the HLA typing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected timeframe.
Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
Geographically, the North America region dominated the preimplantation genetic testing market with almost US$ XX billion revenue in 2020 owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.
The major players targeting the market includes
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Agilent Technologies Inc.
• PerkinElmer Inc.
• Illumina, Inc.
• The Cooper Companies Inc.
• Bioarray S.L
• Natera Inc.
• Quest Diagnostics Inc.
• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the preimplantation genetic testing market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the preimplantation genetic testing market?
• Which factors are influencing the preimplantation genetic testing market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the preimplantation genetic testing market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the preimplantation genetic testing market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the preimplantation genetic testing market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
