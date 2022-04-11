Derby Barracks/ Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5001356
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/10/2022 @ 0049 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Quarry Rd, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Matthew White
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/10/2022 at approximately 0049 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a suspicious complaint at a residence located on Lower Quarry Rd in the Town of Derby, VT. While Troopers were at the residence, they came into contact with, Matthew White, 29 of Derby, who had an active instate warrant for his arrest. Further investigation revealed, White was actively violating his curfew as he had active court ordered condition of release. White was subsequently arrested and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility and issued a citation for a curfew violation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: Yes
MUG SHOT: Not Included