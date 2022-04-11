Derby Barracks/ Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001356

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/10/2022 @ 0049 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Quarry Rd, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Matthew White

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/10/2022 at approximately 0049 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a suspicious complaint at a residence located on Lower Quarry Rd in the Town of Derby, VT. While Troopers were at the residence, they came into contact with, Matthew White, 29 of Derby, who had an active instate warrant for his arrest. Further investigation revealed, White was actively violating his curfew as he had active court ordered condition of release. White was subsequently arrested and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility and issued a citation for a curfew violation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: Yes

MUG SHOT: Not Included