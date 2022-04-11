Submit Release
News Search

There were 125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,346 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001356

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/10/2022 @ 0049 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Quarry Rd, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

 

 

ACCUSED: Matthew White

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

                                   

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/10/2022 at approximately 0049 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a suspicious complaint at a residence located on Lower Quarry Rd in the Town of Derby, VT. While Troopers were at the residence, they came into contact with, Matthew White, 29 of Derby, who had an active instate warrant for his arrest. Further investigation revealed, White was actively violating his curfew as he had active court ordered condition of release. White was subsequently arrested and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility and issued a citation for a curfew violation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: Yes

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.