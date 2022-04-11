IADA Market Report: First Quarter Market Remained Strong for BizJets
Is the Inventory of Aircraft Available for Sale Growing?USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bull market for preowned business aircraft continued in the first quarter of 2022 for members of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). They closed 288 deals from January through March, compared to 213 transactions in the same period in 2022, a 35 percent increase.
“We live in tumultuous times. Despite that, the aviation field continues to show extraordinary strength. Global demand is very high. Much like the fourth quarter of 2021, that demand is married to constrained inventory levels,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “From a qualitative point of view, our members sense a softening of those constraints and look forward to greater inventory levels as the year progresses.”
During the first quarter of 2022, IADA members entered into 223 acquisition agreements, had been exclusively retained to sell 155 aircraft, had 259 aircraft under contract, and saw only 45 deals fall apart for one reason or another. The 2022 First Quarter IADA Market Report is available at Aircraft Exchange.
CrowdCast Press Conference Set
IADA members will discuss the first quarter market report in detail at a press conference tomorrow, Tuesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. EST:
Report Review
Suzanne Miners-Levy, Shareholder
Advocate Consulting Legal Group, PLCC, Tampa, Florida
Brian Proctor, President and CEO
Mente Group LLC, Dallas, Texas
Panel Discussion
Moderated by
Shawn Dinning, Senior Partner
Dallas Jet International, Dallas, Texas
Panelists
Johnny Foster, President & CEO
OGARAJETS, Atlanta, Georgia
Paul Kirby, Executive Vice President
QS Partners, Boulder, Colorado
Zipporah Marmor, Vice President, Aircraft Transactions
ACASS, Montreal, Quebec
Register for press conference at: 2022 First Quarter IADA Market Report Presentation – CrowdCast
IADA began monthly tracking of preowned sales metrics for business aircraft in April 2020 as a result of the volatile market conditions caused by the pandemic. Transaction volume by member dealers reflects the overall health of the used aircraft market, because its dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined. This global impact and breadth of data help to make the IADA Market Report the go-to review of the used business aircraft market.
Quantitative and Qualitative
Two key factors inform the report: First is the IADA accredited dealers’ market perspective, taken from a survey of the entire IADA membership. The second is actual sales data supplied by IADA members to support those points of view; IADA dealers submit monthly transaction and activity reports to IADA.
Comments from IADA dealers add context to the report: “We are continuing to see strong demand for aircraft. It does seem the speed at which we get a listing under LOI (Letter of Intent) is decreasing. It also seems there are more off-market aircraft being communicated. This indicates we may be seeing the first signs of the market softening a touch. Pricing remains very strong and availability remains very limited, but it’s possible the first week of March was the peak for pricing and low availability. We will know in a month.” – Cody Vanderslice, Textron Aviation, IADA OEM member
“While it is a great market for sellers, it is a very challenging market for buyers, to the point of significant buyer frustration, and in some cases, desperation. This is the main Achilles heel of the current market.” – Shawn Dinning, Dallas Jet International, IADA accredited dealer
“The business aviation industry should continue to show positive momentum in 2022. First time buyers, economic growth, and business activity in general are expected to increase, helping to drive the demand.” – Shawn Holstein, IADA accredited dealer
“Demand is strong and will remain that way for this year. That said, the lack of supply is hurting deal flow.” – David Lee, IADA accredited dealer
“I predict that globally, masking mandates and travel restrictions mandated by virus fears shall be completely eliminated by June; then we shall see an explosion in corporate travel which will fan the fire that is blazing due to extreme demand for business aircraft, against a total lack of supply.” – Jeremy Cox, JetValues-Jeremy, IADA verified products and services member
“Price elasticity is coming to the forefront; the rising cost of capital will put pressure on the opportunity cost of acquisition, feel the pricing levels will remain but, days on the market will start to creep up as demand slowly softens over the next 12 months.” – Gordon Cameron, XO Global, IADA accredited dealer
“Insurance market conditions remain very challenging in the sector - premiums are at a high not seen over the last 20 years while capacity is truncated in the market. – Tom Hague, verified products and services member
About the International Aircraft Dealer Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to www.iada.aero.
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.
About AircraftExchange.com
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
