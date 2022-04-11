Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of April 10, 2022NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of April 10, 2022 at 8:00pm EST:
* ATER / Aterian, Inc. (99.37)
Aterian tops this week’s list with a score of 99.37. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 9.0M shares, an increase of 14% from the prior month, and representing 31.86% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 61.5%.
* NEGG / Newegg Commerce, Inc. (98.93)
Newegg Commerce is number three this week with a score of 98.17. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 1.9M shares, up 6.2% from the prior month and comprising 23.4% of the tradable float. The cost to borrow shares is 110%, which is up significantly from last weeks’ report of just 30.80%.
* SST / System1 Group, Plc. (98.67)
System1 Group is third on this week’s list with a score of 98.67. The raw NYSE-reported short interest is 2.8M shares, an increase of 104% from a month ago and representing 19.64% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is a whopping 508%.
* GFAI / Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. (98.48)
Guardforce AI moves up to number one this week with a score of 98.48. Raw short interest is 6M shares, an increase of 1065% from the prior month and comprising 33.5% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 165%, down from the 171% reported last week and down from 239% reported the week before.
* LGVN / Longeveron, Inc. (97.66)
Longeveron is number five this week with a score of 97.66. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 746K shares, an increase of 80.7% from the prior month and representing 16.22% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 202%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. The most recent research report is about IDFC Bank.
