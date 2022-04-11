Chart-Topping Country Artist Jeremy Parsons Announces April-May Tour Dates In TN, KY, NC, VA

The #1 international iTunes singer-songwriter from Texas hits the road in support of his album "Things To Come."

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the title track of his latest album, "Things To Come" climbing national radio airplay charts, San Antonio, Texas country artist Jeremy Parsons is hitting the road. The international iTunes chart-topper has just announced a series of April and May concert dates that will bring his tour to Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. The 12-show tour kicks off in Nashville on April 20th and wraps up in Appomattox, VA on May 8th. Parsons will be doing press interviews throughout the tour stops.

CONFIRMED DATES:

APRIL
20 - The Moxy Hotel, Nashville, TN
22 - The Oasis Southwest Grill, Kuttawa, KY
23 - Tennessee Brew Works, Nashville, TN
23 - Sidelines Grill, Pleasant View, TN
24 - The Moxy Hotel, Nashville, TN
27 - Citizen Vinyl for Open Folk Asheville, Asheville, NC
28 - Thirsty Beaver, Charlotte, NC
29 - Rumbling Bald Resort, Lake Lure, NC
30 - Twisted Pear, Forest City, NC

MAY
6 - Clam Diggers, Bedford, VA
7 - Knot-A-Spring Fling Songwriters Edition, Moneta, VA
8 - Evergreen Lavender Farm, Appomattox, VA

Parsons' latest single, "Things To Come" is #15 on the National Radio Hits AC40 airplay chart, #33 on the Country chart and #26 on the New Music Weekly Country Digital chart. His songs have received more than 1 million streams on Spotify!

ABOUT JEREMY PARSONS: Jeremy Parsons draws from his personal experiences to create songs that are keenly perceptive and meaningful. Parsons has topped the international iTunes sales charts, the Roots Music Report charts, the IndieWorld Country chart and has appeared on many others. His videos have been Official Selections in IMdB film festivals.

http://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com
http://www.facebook.com/jeremyparsonsmusic
http://www.twitter.com/jmparsonsmusic
http://www.instagram.com/jmpickinfool

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

