Out for Undergrad (O4U) Celebrates Largest Business Conference in History at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs and Out for Undergrad welcome largest LGBTQ+ Undergraduate Conference
Even in the deeply challenging time of the pandemic, 81 leading corporations joined Goldman Sachs in supporting our work, never backing away from their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.”NEW YORK, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today 350 of the nation’s highest achieving LGBTQ+ undergraduates graduated from the the 18th Annual Out for Undergraduate Business Conference hosted at Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York. Bentley de Beyer, global head of Human Capital Management at Goldman Sachs said:
“At Goldman Sachs, we believe that our people thrive when they can be their authentic selves, and we continue to invest in new ways to ensure our talent is supported and able to express their individuality. We are proud to continue our partnership with Out for Undergrad, an organization that joins us in this sentiment and guides LGBTQ+ students in unlocking their potential and identifying fulfilling career opportunities.”
O4U’s mission has been helping high performing LGBTQ+ students realize their full potential.
Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director said, “I cannot help but think of the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson this week at the same time we have gathered as the largest and most diverse student class in O4U history—more than 50 percent non-white, 30 percent first generation and 17 percent non-binary, gender non-conforming or Transgender. Black citizens of the United States waited centuries to see Judge Brown’s rightful seat at the table. The parents and ancestors of many of our students have sacrificed greatly to see their children achieve equitable access and place due to race, ethnicity and opportunity. While we still have so much work to do in order to ensure that LGBTQ+ and otherwise diverse individuals have an unobstructed and unbiased chance to bring their full selves to work, I am hopeful that we are building critical mass of access and support in corporations, universities and government—enough to secure a just and equitable future for all.
I want to congratulate and thank Kevin Sokal, 2022 O4UB Director, the O4UB team and Goldman Sachs teams for their perseverance and creativity to make O4UB a safe and fully hybrid event this year. Even in the deeply challenging time of the pandemic, 81 sponsoring corporations joined Goldman Sachs in supporting our work, never backing away from their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion writ large, providing mentors and training or to fully underwriting the expenses for our students. This investment of time and caring is simply priceless in the formation of our next generation of leaders.”
O4U has three upcoming conferences in the fall of 2022 in Engineering, Marketing and Tech. Early admissions data suggests that these will also be the most diverse and largest in O4U history. Corporations, universities and donors interested in underwriting O4U’s work as part of their DEI commitment or recruiting can inquire at info@outforundergrad.org.
